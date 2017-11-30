Kirsten Johnson

Orange The World – 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

By | Thu 30th November 2017 - 8:30 am

Last Saturday was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Orange The World is the 16-days of activism against gender-based violence led by the U.N. Secretary General’s initiative UNiTE to End Violence against Women. The theme of Orange The World this year is Leave No One Behind – End Violence Against Women and Girls.

This is Day 6 of Orange The World. Women and girls around the world are subject to the most dreadful human rights violations. Female Genital Mutilation; child-marriage; rape; molestation; harassment; domestic violence, death. One in three women will experience violence in their lifetimes. More facts here and here.

The U.N. says

Research also shows that achieving gender equality helps in preventing conflict, and high rates of violence against women correlates with outbreaks of conflict. Despite the evidence, actions for women’s inclusion, leadership and protection remain inadequate. In some areas, there has even been a roll back on progress.

A Safe World for Women works in countries around the world, empowering women, protecting their rights, advocating for good healthcare and education. The 16 days of Orange The World action lead up to December 10th, International Human Rights Day. Here’s a video that talks about the campaign.

Look around you, and paint the world orange.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.

