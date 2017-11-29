Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson tells Trump to delete his Twitter account

Wed 29th November 2017 - 8:40 pm

I’m sure most of us will have had slightly awkward conversations with friends and relatives who, say, saw a nice picture of a field of poppies and a union jack and shared it on Facebook not realising that they were sharing the work of the horribly racist and islamophobic Britain First.

I always point it out to people and most of the time they are utterly mortified and swear to be more vigilant next time.

There is no such embarrassment from the President of the US. No pretending he was hacked. No apology. No regret. This isn’t your auntie sharing something inadvertently. This is seriously bad. When a leader retweets this sort of stuff, it causes repercussions for ordinary people peacefully going about their lives. My friends will likely get abuse in the street. Not long ago a friend of mine was walking down the street and moved out of the way to let someone pass. “I don’t thank people like you” came the response. Imagine living with that sort of crap every day. It wears you down.

Jo Swinson suggested that the best thing for Trump to do would be to get off Twitter.

The mask has yet again slipped, revealing the atrocious views of President Trump. It is incredibly dangerous for someone in his position of responsibility to sow such division and hatred at every turn.

Trump needs to do the world a favour and delete his account.

I guess the only thing we can do about this is to make sure that we do all we can to bring people together. We can’t let the likes of Trump and Britain First set people up to be targets of hatred and intimidation.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Mick Taylor 29th Nov '17 - 9:07pm

    We can all take responsibility for our own actions and delete Trump from our twitter accounts (he was never someone I followed) and refuse to respond to him in any circumstances. If enough people did this he would cease to be a (twitter) problem.

