Brighton debate: Good Jobs, Better Businesses, Stronger Communities

Roll up, roll up – take your seats. Monday afternoon of conference week in Brighton brings a debate on proposals for creating a new economy, one that really works for everyone in Britain. As the party “demands better”, this forward-looking plan shows how we can tackle the root causes of our current dysfunctional economy and to provide real content to our campaigning on that central political issue of “the economy, stupid” (as Bill Clinton’s campaign strategist inelegantly put it).

The debate on Motion F28 – Good Jobs, Better Businesses, Stronger Communities – is your chance to accept, reject, amend or better still improve upon the ideas contained in the FPC’s paper of the same name, available to download here. Do have a good read in advance, there’s a lot of great content to digest.

On this site, Katharine Pindar has already helpfully examined it through the lens of how Labour voters might see us, as an alternative to Corbynomics.

Developed over two years through our deliberative policy-making process, the package of proposals had a longer gestation period even than an African bush elephant: the working group (which I co-chaired with Julia Goldsworthy until she was appointed to a politically restricted job) took evidence and consulted widely, and then had to pause for Theresa May’s ill-fated snap general election.

Our original consultation paper back in 2017 set out the challenges we had identified in creating a more prosperous and sustainable economic future for Britain in the 21st century – low productivity, new technologies, changing demographics, the folly of Brexit, resource depletion, rising inequalities, a trends towards ever bigger companies and reduced competition, and much more. Despite this depressing back-drop, we said Liberal Democrats are inherently optimistic and should embrace the potential of change and of the big economic shifts that we saw coming. We should not retreat, we argued, either to the little Britain ‘drawbridge economy’ envisaged by post-Brexit Conservatives or to Labour’s ‘big government knows best’ 1970s style siege economy.

Instead we sought to develop a coherent forward-looking alternative approach, offering good jobs and real opportunity at work, a vision of business that serves the common good alongside private profit, and the potential to build strong communities and thriving places across the UK. In all our proposals we sought greater fairness and equality of opportunity, we wanted to harness the new technologies to serve society, we supported entrepreneurial business while combatting abuse and monopolistic power, and we acknowledged the very real environmental limits of the one planet on which we all depend.

On jobs and work, we propose greater protection and empowerment for individual workers while maintaining a flexible labour market, with rewards more fairly shared – including a new Worker Protection Enforcement Authority and a Good Employer kitemark for firms. Reforms to training, incentives for self-learning and a new National Skills Strategy will equip us for technological change.

On business, we want an overhaul of corporate governance for big business and a renaissance of new forms of companies, greater employee ownership, and many more small, local and mutual enterprises. For consumers, we see the coming changes as a way to meet genuine needs better, for example with a ‘right to repair’ on products and with measures to combat excessive market power.

For communities, we’ve identified how to foster a more balanced economy, with more economic power in cities and regions. More targeted investment in physical and social infrastructure and more support to high value-adding industry sectors and clusters are some of the specific policy measures needed.

Going beyond individual policy proposals, the working group identified cross-cutting ‘enabling’ features of the new economy – from a reform of banking and access to finance through to new indicators of well-being to supplement narrow GDP. Overhanging everything is the threat of Brexit – and we’ve restated our longstanding belief in the benefits of free trade and an open global economy. Taken together, policy paper 133 offers an alternative way forward, an economy fit for the future. Come to the debate at Brighton, and say if you agree.

* Mike Tuffrey is a former councillor and London Assembly member, works in the field of corporate sustainability and is a trustee of the New Economics Foundation.