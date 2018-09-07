Vince: Creating a movement for moderates – supporters could get right to vote in leadership elections

So now we know the crux of the ideas Vince will be proposing today and it’s not really that much of a surprise. This has been out in the open all Summer. In his speech this morning, he’ll say:

We should widen membership with a new class of ‘supporters’ who pay nothing to sign up to the party’s values. They should enjoy a range of entitlements, including the right to vote for the leadership and to shape the party’s campaigning online. The Liberal Democrats already have an army of voluntary helpers and deliverers, as well as 200,000 online supporters, who loosely identify with us and campaign with us, but currently have no say in the direction of the party. Whatever rights our new supporters gain, we as a party aim to be in constant conversation with them, engaging them in campaigns and urging them to begin campaigns of their own. I want these not to be just about stopping things but about growing support for the things that matter to Liberal Democrat voters, and to the vast swathe of voters in the centre ground whom we are yet to persuade. Groups like More United, 38 Degrees, Avaaz and Change.org have shown us how these regular conversations can happen, how we can engage hundreds of thousands of people online. I want our party to do that and to offer our movement a political arm within Parliament. So it is not just a protest group banging at the door, but a movement with a voice on the inside – our parliamentary party. The Liberal Democrats are not a socialist party concerned with extreme-left entryism or a right-wing party trying to keep out extreme right-wingers. We are a centre-ground, pro-European, liberal and social democratic party, welcoming like-minded supporters. This will be a Movement for Moderates.

Now I can imagine that phrase Movement for Moderates causing some party members a bit of consternation. I, for example, do not consider myself a moderate. I want to see radical reform of the way this country does just about everything. I suspect many party members will feel the same way. A lot of what we propose is pretty radical, but it also makes sense. We are root and branch reformers. We are prepared to challenge the established way of doing things.

It’s not extreme or destructive in any way, unlike a Conservative Party which is now welcoming people like Arron Banks and Stephen Woolfe and leading us towards a catastrophic exit from the European Union. It’s not like the Labour Party which is good at making noise but not so good at coming up with ideas which will tackle poverty and inequality effectively. But our policies, if implemented, will change this country beyond recognition – and for the better. They would revitalise our democracy, our economy, our political culture.

We need to remember that we party members aren’t the people Vince is talking to today. It’s people who haven’t been involved in politics or who can’t associate themselves with the extremes of right and left and need a movement that speaks for them. We have always been that but they don’t know we exist. It’s just about getting ourselves into their line of sight. It’s about a big, bold, opening gesture, saying “we’re here and we’re with you – join us and help change the world.”

I was very sceptical about a registered supporters scheme but the evidence I have seen from Canada and the way they’ve done things in France has made me warm to the idea. I am far from sold on the idea of giving the supporters a vote for the leadership but that’s the debate we’ll be having in the next few months. And Vince will be telling us, I presume, how he proposes we make this decision. You might find my article from last month helpful in understanding what would have to happen according to our constitution to implement these changes.

Leaders are supposed to come up with new ideas. It’s what they’re for. We don’t have to like them all but we should consider them carefully. Changing the way the party operates is one plank of what Vince has been trying to do alongside looking at how we show ourselves to be the party that makes this country more equal and at peace with itself. He’s been championing the cause of young people, education, housing and social justice as well as stopping Brexit.

No process alone is going to transform our party’s fortunes but a compelling message alongside a signal that we are opening our doors and becoming a new kind of political movement might give us the boost that we are looking for.

We’re a few hours away from hearing from the horse’s mouth what he wants to do – not third hand through articles in newspapers from people who really haven’t got a clue about how the party works.

Like any ideas, Vince’s proposals must be subject to scrutiny and questioning and debate. This party is certainly capable of giving them that. The next few months could be quite exciting as we debate the opportunities and decide on the best way forward. Let the discussion begin.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings