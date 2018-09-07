Vince: Creating a movement for moderates – supporters could get right to vote in leadership elections

So now we know the crux of the ideas Vince will be proposing today and it’s not really that much of a surprise. This has been out in the open all Summer. In his speech this morning, he’ll say:
We should widen membership with a new class of ‘supporters’ who pay nothing to sign up to the party’s values. They should enjoy a range of entitlements, including the right to vote for the leadership and to shape the party’s campaigning online.
The Liberal Democrats already have an army of voluntary helpers and deliverers, as well as 200,000 online supporters, who loosely identify with us and campaign with us, but currently have no say in the direction of the party.
Whatever rights our new supporters gain, we as a party aim to be in constant conversation with them, engaging them in campaigns and urging them to begin campaigns of their own. I want these not to be just about stopping things but about growing support for the things that matter to Liberal Democrat voters, and to the vast swathe of voters in the centre ground whom we are yet to persuade.
Groups like More United, 38 Degrees, Avaaz and Change.org have shown us how these regular conversations can happen, how we can engage hundreds of thousands of people online.
I want our party to do that and to offer our movement a political arm within Parliament. So it is not just a protest group banging at the door, but a movement with a voice on the inside – our parliamentary party.
The Liberal Democrats are not a socialist party concerned with extreme-left entryism or a right-wing party trying to keep out extreme right-wingers. We are a centre-ground, pro-European, liberal and social democratic party, welcoming like-minded supporters.
This will be a Movement for Moderates.
Now I can imagine that phrase Movement for Moderates causing some party members a bit of consternation. I, for example, do not consider myself a moderate. I want to see radical reform of the way this country does just about everything. I suspect many party members will feel the same way. A lot of what we propose is pretty radical, but it also makes sense. We are root and branch reformers. We are prepared to challenge the established way of doing things.
It’s not extreme or destructive in any way, unlike a Conservative Party which is now welcoming people like Arron Banks and Stephen Woolfe and leading us towards a catastrophic exit from the European Union. It’s not like the Labour Party which is good at making noise but not so good at coming up with ideas which will tackle poverty and inequality effectively. But our policies, if implemented, will change this country beyond recognition – and for the better. They would revitalise our democracy, our economy, our political culture.
We need to remember that we party members aren’t the people Vince is talking to today. It’s people who haven’t been involved in politics or who can’t associate themselves with the extremes of right and left and need a movement that speaks for them. We have always been that but they don’t know we exist. It’s just about getting ourselves into their line of sight. It’s about a big, bold, opening gesture, saying “we’re here and we’re with you – join us and help change the world.”
I was very sceptical about a registered supporters scheme but the evidence I have seen from Canada and the way they’ve done things in France has made me warm to the idea. I am far from sold on the idea of giving the supporters a vote for the leadership but that’s the debate we’ll be having in the next few months. And Vince will be telling us, I presume, how he proposes we make this decision. You might find my article from last month helpful in understanding what would have to happen according to our constitution to implement these changes.
Leaders are supposed to come up with new ideas. It’s what they’re for. We don’t have to like them all but we should consider them carefully. Changing the way the party operates is one plank of what Vince has been trying to do alongside looking at how we show ourselves to be the party that makes this country more equal and at peace with itself. He’s been championing the cause of young people, education, housing and social justice as well as stopping Brexit.
No process alone is going to transform our party’s fortunes but a compelling message alongside a signal that we are opening our doors and becoming a new kind of political movement might give us the boost that we are looking for.
We’re a few hours away from hearing from the horse’s mouth what he wants to do – not third hand through articles in newspapers from people who really haven’t got a clue about how the party works.
Like any ideas, Vince’s proposals must be subject to scrutiny and questioning and debate. This party is certainly capable of giving them that. The next few months could be quite exciting as we debate the opportunities and decide on the best way forward. Let the discussion begin.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Free registered supporters? Fine.
Free registered supporters who can vote for (say) who gets to be the party leader? Not fine.
I don’t want the “Vote as many times as you have email addresses” system, thanks.
I like what Sir Vince plans and what Caron writes here. This and his comments are very important.
Yes Caron, radical because we understand what we want to see and make policy for, the essence of those and outcomes. But though some, and in my mistaken, think centre is mush, it is if called centrism, but not if seen as a vast area where even radical is possible.
When our politics is extremely divided, to be be moderates is radically different!!!
I’m sure I will not be the only one who is disappointed and uneasy that Vince mentions “centre-ground” and “pro European” before he mentions “liberal”.
He seems to ignore the things that should be the essence of liberalism. Freedom, in all senses of the word. The focus on the rights and freedoms of every unique individual.
No-one is going to be excited or inspired by a “Movement for Moderates”
I am totally uncocninced about a Registered Supporters Scheme. If people support the party, why don’t they become members? If it’s the money make membership free. I doubt that would have mnuch effect upon income.
I am even less convinced that people who aren’t members should have a say in the governance of a membership organisation! It’s ridiculous, removes the point of becoming a member, and just
And as for “Movement for Moderates”, that ignores history. One of the three groups that formed the Liberal Party in 1859 was the Radicals. I can see why that’s a marketing slogan to people outsidethe poarty, but I think it’s mis-selling the very nature of liberal identity.
No, no, no.
I second Catherine Jane Crosland’s comment above.
I too am unconvinced. What about membership for £1 ? Why would you be a supporter but not a member ? Commitment issues ?
I am also not feeling very moderate at the moment. Every passing day seems to illustrate the need for a fundamental change in the way the country is governed. Poor decisions are made because power is concentrated in the hands of a relatively small number of people and that applies to all levels of government. People vote for us when then perceive us to be the people who might, just, shake things up.
+1 for what Catherine says above.
I hate this. I’m against the idea of “supporters” voting in leadership elections for the same reasons others have said, and I’m against having a non-MP as Leader as it sends the message that even we don’t think our MPs are good enough.
And “Movement for Moderates” is just awful. Could he make us sound any more dull? People join political parties because they care about issues with sufficient passion to actually try to change things, and “moderation” just isn’t a rallying cry to motivate people.
I hope the Lib Dem leadership will be listening to the feedback from members that this generates. I personally would not risk alienating even one single committed, fee-paying activist for the sake of signing up a thousand uncommitted “supporters”.
We obviously do need to capture the ‘centre ground’ (as Labour drifts left and the Conservatives drift right). But centre ground only makes sense in the context of a political scene presented as a binary choice between left and right. The word ‘moderate’ is useful in that it declares we reject the extreme positions of the other two main parties. Many voters feel the same, but what puts them off voting for us is the fear that we are ‘neither one thing nor the other’. That perception of the Liberal Democrats is our biggest problem, and to escape it we will need voters to get beyond the simplistic, binary view of politics, and start to appraise us as a radical party with our own agenda.
How does a ‘Movement for Moderates’ excite or inspire anybody? How is it going to recapture or galvanise a youth vote lost after our tuition fee debacle and appeasement of austerity economics? I am totally underwhelmed by this vapid slogan, at a time when the polarisation in UK politics has given us an open goal to aim at.
So why bother becoming a member? Looks as if I can save some cash……..
I want to listen to Vince before making my mind up, but I do think it would be extremely naive to think we would not be vulnerable to entryism because we’re not on the left or right. A quick sign up with an email address gives you a platform to preach your message to some kind of online policy debate and possibly to vote for a leader. If you are some kind of anti-democratic activist, left or right, organised or not, it’s an open invitation to sow conflict and confusion and maybe harm your political enemies at the same time. There’s plenty of people in Tory and Labour online groups who are boasting that this is exactly what they have done. I’d love to know how many Tories and UKIP members voted for Corbyn as leader, for example.
I’m all for using online means to reach out beyond our membership and build wider support for our values and policies, but our politics has been infiltrated, corrupted and seriously damaged: we need to keep our eyes wide open.
I’ve observed and listened to this debate. I, for one, demand better.
Renewed about a fortnight ago – £70. Ouch!
What Catherine said.