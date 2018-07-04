Cabinet Playing Whiff-Whaff with Theresa May

The tribal wisdom of the Dakota Indians passed on through generations, says that “When you discover that you are riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount.”

Ministers are under pressure to spell out the type of relationship we should have with the European Union. The crunch summit at Chequers is for the Tories to settle their differences although they are strong views on both sides, this Tory summit is supposed to provide an agreed way forward. Michael Gove has alleged ripped up a document that explained the customs partnership proposed by Number 10. The Defence Secretary has told his department that if he doesn’t get the £20 billion he is asking for he will remove the Prime Minister (PM) as he made her, he can break her. The MoD budget for 2016/17 was £35.3bn, and because of the weak position of the PM we now have the US Defence Secretary, James Mattis, warning us that France would replace the UK as America’s closest ally in Europe if we don’t increase our defence spending. Moreover, then there is Boris with his bog roll comment and even worse his inflammatory private and a rather coarse dismissal of business concerns about Brexit.

The PM is getting bullied. How can we have a deal when groups within Cabinet are pulling in a different direction and believe they will achieve their objectives without any fear of consequence. Power is perceived and not something that’s tangible, a loss of that perception leaves the PM in a very vulnerable position and makes it very difficult for her to pursue an agenda and therefore lead. Talk about being pushed from pillar to post.

Take for example the border and trade situations. Number 10 produced two proposals the maximum facilitation option (relies on complex and uncertain technological solution that is very expensive to implement and provides limited benefit) and the customs partnership (where UK would collect EU import tariffs. This has been dismissed as unworkable by Brussels). Now a third model is being proposed that retain key features of maximum facilitation, that will be introduced further down the line. Ministers in the cabinet have dismissed these alternatives.

News filtering out suggests that ministers are being asked to choose between a Norway–style partnership (which many don’t want) or a much loser Canada-style deal. David Davies and Boris don’t want Norway style deal as it leaves UK subject to EU rules (and that is why at the moment Labour are also against it as it will hinder their nationalisation ambitions). Even backbench’s like Jacob Rees-Mogg are pushing the PM around and warning her not to choose a softer option.

Will we get a Whitepaper that everyone will agree to, will the ministers who disagree with the proposals in the White paper follow the government’s line? We don’t have a united government; we don’t have a strong leader, we don’t have a plan; this is a recipe for disaster, and this is why we need a people’s vote on the slapdash deal this government is putting together.

In deference to the wisdom of the Dakota Indians, in the case of the current PM, it’s the rider who is dead rather than the horse.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team