The D66 version of Priestley’s “An Inspector Calls” in Brexit Days

Today, Dutch VVD (NatLib; car driver-liberal) prime minister Mark Rutte, the only statesman who while visiting Donald Trump in his Oval Office dared interrupt a Trump rant against the EU during the press & photo-op moment, is receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May in the garden of the Catshuis, the The Hague meeting point and residence of Dutch coalition cabinets.

At the same time, D66, the Dutch version of the Lib Dem Social Liberals, is publishing a Facebook video of the visit Kees Verhoeven MP, our EU/Brexit and ICT/Privacy parliamentary spokesman, recently made to the doorstep of Downing Street 10; another coalition residence (since 2010 and 2017…).

Like a famous Bob Dylan video, Kees has a stack of large pieces of paper in his hands, which while he peels away one paper at a time, form a clear message from Dutch Remain supporters of al hues (but most of all: us D66 activists) to Mrs May, her squabbling Cabinet (including Heathrow Commons vote deserters), and Brexiteers everywhere, including those being investigated by the FBI Special Counsel for illegal Putin-Trump connections and Cambridge Analytica Fake News manipulation.

Like the bookseller said to Saint Augustine: “Tolle, Lege”; read and take on board, take with you as you continue on your way…

Personally I was reminded of J.B. Priestley’s “An Inspector Called”: a stranger talking facts brings a disconcerting visit to a self-satisfied group of closed-minded, introspective establishment people who only look to what the other is doing, saying or spinning, instead of what they, each of them, are doing to people an businesses in their (British) society in general.

See: https://www.facebook.com/AlexanderPechtold/.

See Prime Minister Rutte, yesterday, interrupting an anti-EU trade rant by Trump the Omniscient, always facts-based Saviour (or so Fox News and Breitbart call him):https://www.gelderlander.nl/video/production/rutte-onderbreekt-donald-trump~vp42557.

About Priestley’s play: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Inspector_Calls

By Dr. Bernard Aris, D66 activist & LibDems supporting member

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.