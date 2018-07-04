The D66 version of Priestley’s “An Inspector Calls” in Brexit Days

Today, Dutch VVD (NatLib; car driver-liberal) prime minister Mark Rutte, the only statesman who while visiting Donald Trump in his Oval Office dared interrupt a Trump rant against the EU during the press & photo-op moment, is receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May in the garden of the Catshuis, the The Hague meeting point and residence of Dutch coalition cabinets.
At the same time, D66, the Dutch version of the Lib Dem Social Liberals, is publishing a Facebook video of the visit Kees Verhoeven MP, our EU/Brexit and ICT/Privacy parliamentary spokesman, recently made to the doorstep of Downing Street 10; another coalition residence (since 2010 and 2017…).
Like a famous Bob Dylan video, Kees has a stack of large pieces of paper in his hands, which while he peels away one paper at a time, form a clear message from Dutch Remain supporters of al hues (but most of all: us D66 activists) to Mrs May, her squabbling Cabinet (including Heathrow Commons vote deserters), and Brexiteers everywhere, including those being investigated by the FBI Special Counsel for illegal Putin-Trump connections and Cambridge Analytica Fake News manipulation.
Like the bookseller said to Saint Augustine: “Tolle, Lege”; read and take on board, take with you as you continue on your way…
Personally I was reminded of J.B. Priestley’s “An Inspector Called”: a stranger talking facts brings a disconcerting visit to a self-satisfied group of closed-minded, introspective establishment people who only look to what the other is doing, saying or spinning, instead of what they, each of them, are doing to people an businesses in their (British) society in general.
Did not know that Kees Verhoeven could speak for anybody other that his party’s members and supporters. He certainly does not speak for me. However one feels about this shower of a British government, i’m Pretty sure they don’t need some Dutchman’s advise.
‘Like the bookseller said to Saint Augustine: “Tolle, Lege” ‘
Noooo. It was a childlike voice that Augustine heard in a garden in Milan speaking these words and which caused his conversion to Christianity. Opening his Bible, he read Romans Chapter 13, verses 13 and 14 and took the childlike voice as a message from God.
As you are a Dutchman, I am sure you will appreciate this straight-talking correction to an otherwise-good article.
Bernard Aris,
There’s basically only two options for Brexit:
We can have a Free Trade Agreement with the EU, or we can leave and trade under WTO terms.
The question is: Does the EU want a FTA with the UK? Or is the plan to try to keep us de-facto member of the EU whilst pretending we’ve left?
If the UK can at least in the principle of FTA we can try to work out the details of how it will work. But if they don’t they should say so.
I’m really not sure what the EU does want. It is a genuine question.