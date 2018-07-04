Since the Brexit referendum media and politics seems to have turned anti-European but it seems that the public opinion is slowing starting to shift towards being more pro-European. There is increasingly despair among the public about the lack of leadership and success with the Brexit negotiations. Two years on from the referendum vote and we really don’t know where we will be and what will be agreed over the next 5 months. A YouGov poll has consistently found that about two thirds of those polled feel the negotiations are going badly.
Below I have collected a number of YouGov polls around Brexit. They make for interesting reading.
Surprisingly, a recent YouGov poll found that 31 percent of Tories say the government’s Brexit decision is wrong. This compares with 73 percent of Labour voters and 83 percent of Lib Dem voters. Because some voters think that the government now has a duty to implement the referendum 30 percent of Remainers want the government to go ahead with Brexit. Although, those who were undecided, during the referendum, are beginning to gradually favour staying in the EU.
YouGov also found that 42 percent think that Brexit will make the economy worse. Those who think the economy will improve is 24 percent, and on another question 38 percent think the UK will have less influence in the world while 17 percent believe the UK will have more influence.
On questions regards jobs 37 percent believe Brexit will be bad for jobs and 23 percent think it will be good for jobs. On the NHS 31 percent believe it will be bad, against 25 percent who felt Brexit would be good for the health service (presumably, they believe the NHS will get the £350 million a week after leaving the EU).
Those who are following Brexit news very closely was found to be 10 percent and 37 percent are following Brexit new fairly closely. However, of those polled majority say they are bored with so much Brexit news.
Further results of polls were: –
- About half (49 percent) think the EU has had an upper hand in these negotiations;
- While 26 percent of those polled believe that there has been give and take on both sides;
- On the two year transition 50 percent felt it was a good idea and 23 percent didn’t think it was a good idea:
- The pool also asked the question if there is to be a transition period what you would prefer: 30 percent preferred one year and 49 percent preferred 2 years transition period.
- On the question of: “In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the EU?” Right to leave was 43 percent and wrong to leave was 46 percent.
There is a very solid majority (maybe only just) who feel that leaving the EU is not the right thing for the UK to do and that this government is managing the process badly. The public also recognise that Brexit will not be good for the UK. Is it enough (IF we do leave the EU) that the Lib Dems were on the right side of history?
* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team
Oh dear, the governance of our country is in a dreadful state, I awaite and hope for a decisive swing against Brexit, time is getting short.
I recommend searching on-line to see and hear Lord Hesseline’s views on Brexit
on ‘The Independent’ site of 27th December 2017
Lord Heseltine is seen saying he believed that any damage done by a Corbyn government would be short-lived and capable of correction, but that EU withdrawal proposed by the Conservatve government could cause irreversible harm.
I hope for a government with Lib Dem views and principles – but it may come down to a choice of the lesser of the two evils as Lord Hesseltine sets them out.
I had an email today from LibDem HQ, which quoted some polling on the Peoples’ Vote: a year ago 18% wanted a Peoples Vote, but now the figure is 44%.
2 years of reducing influence in the EU:
I) The EU now is not the one we voted to leave and is not the one Cameron had foreseen us reforming to make more UK friendly
II) People responding to the poll may not be saying we should be part of the EU, just that we should not have a binding referendum when 2 years on we don’t know what exiting looks like
III) Exiting Brexit won’t respond immediately to the feelings that lead to that vote. There will be a lot of work to do to make sure those feeling ignored feel that they haven’t been knocked back further and those feeling desperate will still feel desperate until there are wider home policy changes.
In hindsight the referendum was the wrong referendum (leaving the EU doesn’t answer people’s primary concerns) and wrong time to have it (leaving to form closer relations with Trump’s America was very different prospect to Clinton’s America to name one world election going on just after we brexited) so Danny Dyer was spot on in his summary of Cameron.
We need to distinguish between Europe, a continent, and the EU, an organisation.
You can be anti EU without being anti European.
You can be anti European without being anti EU.
@ David Evershed. I’m anti Israel but still get accused of being anti-semetic.