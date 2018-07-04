Lib Dems force action on empty houses

Research by Liberal Democrats in 2018 identified over 11,000 homes that were empty for over ten years. Vince Cable called it a “national scandal”, at a time when “the homelessness crisis is worsening”. Statistics also show that across the country houses empty for six months or more equate to more than 200,000.

Every now and then we have governments making promises to do something about this, but in practice, they have done little to tackle this problem. MP’s reported, last year, that more than 78,000 families were living in temporary accommodation in England alone.

The Liberal Democrats have taken the lead on this. They have today claimed victory as the Conservative government bowed to pressure to take decisive action on empty houses, by giving new tax powers for councils.

The government has accepted the principle of an amendment from Lib Dem Peers (Baroness Pinnock and Lord Shipley) to set in place an escalator of council tax charges. This would mean that the longer a property was left empty, the more council tax would have to be paid.

Last week Lib Dem leader, Vince Cable called for an increase in council tax for properties that have deliberately been left empty as part of a wide-ranging keynote speech on tackling the country’s housing crisis.

Liberal Democrat Housing Spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse said:

“I am glad to see the government have listened and accepted the Liberal Democrat amendment in the House of Lords. “The introduction of escalator payments would be an important step in tackling the housing crisis, and I hope to see more of our proposals taken forward. “The housing crisis is a human crisis. With thousands of people unable afford a home of their own, trapped in temporary accommodation or worse sleeping on the street, it is long overdue that action was taken.”

Liberal Democrats Lords Communities and Local Government Spokesperson Kath Pinnock said: