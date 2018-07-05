LibLink: “The supply of social housing has almost dried up” – Dorothy Thornhill

If, when I was Elected Mayor of Watford, you had asked me what kept me awake at night, I would have said the number of families we had in bed and breakfast (it was once a matter of pride that there were none), and whether we had enough temporary accommodation.
Dorothy Thornhill (now an active parliamentarian in the House of Lords) has been writing in PoliticsHome about her worries about the supply of social housing. She writes:
It tells its own story that the rise in evictions from the private sector is now the top reason for people ending up in council temporary accommodation. Private rents are now out of reach for too many working families. The supply of social housing has almost dried up.
The government’s laudable Homelessness Reduction Act, brought into force in April this year, and the pledge to end rough sleeping by 2025, show commitment to solving the problem. But without a significant rise in social housing of all types, from supported accommodation for the vulnerable through to family homes for those on low incomes, it’s not worth the vellum it’s written on.
As an aside, it is interesting that the supply of affordable housing has become a strong storyline in “The Archers”. Emma Grundy has been making heroic efforts (including taking two jobs while supporting her complicated extended family) to save for a deposit for a home on the new estate in the village. Now it all appears doomed to failure, because the developer, wealthy businessman Justin Elliott, is reducing the number of affordable homes promised for the site. But Emma is a fighter – and a parish councillor – and after a little pep talk (“The personal is political”) she decides something has to be done. Sign her up, Ambridge Lib Dems!
Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames
Andy Boddingtons ‘blog’ for 27th June has an article’We need affordable housing in Shropshire but will lose out because of a Government statistical trick’
I wonder if this ‘trick’ is used nationally to deter social house building.
Equally the ‘affordable’ tag of 80% market rate will not help social house building
As a result the Govnt can talk the talk (homelessness) but do not really care ,just look as if they do.
A welcome change of direction from when the party was in the power. The University of York (home of Seebohm Rowntree and our current leader) surveyed Coalition housing outcomes.
The Coalition’s Record : Policy, Spending and Outcomes 2010-2015 : Overall government spending per head on housing fell from 2009/10 to 2012/13 by 47 per cent in real terms in England, by 28 per cent in Northern Ireland, and by 24 per cent in Scotland, but rose by 3 per cent in Wales.
In 2012/13, real terms spending on housing and community amenities was down to £447 per person, per year in Northern Ireland, £289 in Scotland, £129 in England and £210 in Wales.
The Coalition Housing Minister in 2010 argued “housing must take its share of the burden”. But in practice housing contributed disproportionately to deficit reduction.
Budget cuts for DCLG and for housing and local government in England between 2010 and 2014 were on a scale only matched by the budgetary transitions in 1945 following World War II. The major exception to spending cuts on housing was the boost given to housing purchase, development and lending through the Help to Buy scheme in 2012/13. However, this still left overall spending below historic levels.
The full report can be dowloaded :
