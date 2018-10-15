Darren Martin

Can we afford NOT to have a shorter working week?

Mon 15th October 2018

One of the policies that got the most attention during the Labour conference was the idea of a 4 day working week. Of course, this set off the barrage of accusations of fantasy politics, but what is now seen as a bit of a mad idea was once a mainstream view of the inevitable.

After the Industrial Revolution, workers found themselves working seven days a week and leisure time was seen as a virtue of the rich not to be wasted on the immoral poor. But, as technology and political will evolved, the working week shortened. Great industrialists like Henry Ford, the father of modern manufacturing, introduced five-day working weeks in his factories, calling the benefits to productivity of leisure time for his workers a cold business fact. The United States passed legislation enshrining the forty hour week and were boasting of having the shortest working week in the world.

John Maynard Keynes predicted that by 2030, if politicians had not made disastrous mistakes (I know), mankind’s greatest challenge would be what to do with a sea of spare time and boredom, not working ourselves to death.

So what happened?

People like Keynes were wrong about their predictions but not about the reasons to believe it was very likely. The benefits of economic growth can provide more leisure time or more consumption, and from the mid 1850s to the 1980s we did get both, but since then it has generally just provided the latter.
Real incomes have stayed the same and there has been a huge increase in inequality, but our consumption bender has continued fuelled by credit, we have sacrificed time so we can buy more stuff.

The basic economic argument against a shorter working week is that people working less would get paid less, therefore the government would have to fund that shortfall in wages. But the argument that business would not be able to afford to pay workers the same wages for working less is flawed. It is a bit of an economic oxymoron, but people working less actually produce more, the ‘cold business fact’ that Henry Ford spoke of.

A wealth of studies point to a happier, well-rested, less stressed workforce making a business more productive, and so the profits from that increase in productivity can be used to maintain and increase wage levels.

So what can we do to make this a reality?

It shouldn’t be proposed as a cut to an arbitrary amount of days. Like so much with the Labour Party, they are old-fashioned and stale in their approach. The key to working less is to work flexibly. We can’t just suddenly cut the working week, we need a step-by-step approach, continuing to work for better provisions for childcare and parental leave and developing a more flexible retirement system.

It is also crucial we focus on regulating, not just attacking, the so-called ‘gig economy’.

We need to build on Jo Swinson’s conference speech about our strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to harness the benefits of technological progress for citizens and flesh out those policies.

Most importantly of all, we need to reinstate the need for more leisure time as a political ideal and work on the sound evidence of its benefits rather than dismissing it as unaffordable.

As the cost of work related stress to the NHS shows, we are working ourselves to death and so the question really should be, how can we afford NOT to shorten the working week?

* Darren Martin is the Press and Social Media Officer for the Hackney Lib Dems. He is a council candidate for next year's local elections.

