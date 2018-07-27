Can we please just concentrate on fighting Brexit, not internal party processes

There are not enough swear words in the world to describe my reaction when I read this Mirror story today about Vince’s alleged plan to open up the party leadership to non MPs.

He wants to scrap or amend an obscure part of the party’s constitution which states only an MP can take the helm. The move, which is likely to be put to the party after summer recess and could be debated at the annual conference in Brighton in September, would mean a non-politician could become leader, scuppering ambitions of Sir Vince’s rivals on the Commons’ benches.

It may or may not be in Vince’s mind. We will not know until he tells us. But we do know for sure that the rules won’t change at this Conference. How? Well, LDV’s Federal Conference Committee Correspondent Zoe O’Connell said:

I am Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee. We have already selected the agenda for Autumn Conference in Brighton, and no constitutional amendment about the leadership rules was submitted. https://t.co/tOx9H4bojU — Zoe O'Connell (@zoeimogen) July 27, 2018

Only Conference can change the Constitution. The next Conference after Brighton takes place in York from 15-17 March 2019. That’s two weeks before Brexit is scheduled to happen. If we say to the country at that crucial point in our history that we’re going to debate our leadership rules, then that makes Nero fiddling while Rome burned look like a productive use of time.

This is not saying anything about the merits or otherwise of the proposal. It’s simply that we will be at a time of national crisis and need to be focusing on how the hell we’re going to put this divided country back together again.

I was wondering who leaked this to the Mirror. It doesn’t make sense for anyone round Vince to do it. I’m sure someone in his inner circle has the common sense to know that if you want to take the party on your journey, especially this party full of process geeks, the way to do it is not to bounce them into it on the front page of the tabloid press. He spoke to the Federal Board about the general political and party scene recently and this was not part of what he told us. However, he was on good form, he did take questions and he spoke like he wanted to be there, unlike previous leaders I could mention.

He has certainly made it clear that he wants the party to change. Just last week, he wrote for us:

Politics itself is evolving quickly, with movements becoming as important as parties. I see that as an opportunity not a threat. An opportunity for us to grow, and to become the vehicle for millions of voices across the country. I have taken advice from the experts who worked with Justin Trudeau in Canada and Emmanuel Macron in France to see how we can replicate their success This summer I will be carefully considering that advice and I know that the Federal People Development Committee is already looking at a range of options for party reforms aimed at broadening our tent and building a movement for change. You will be hearing more on these plans in the coming months.

The centrepiece of his ideas is a registered supporters scheme. It’s not a new idea. It’s been knocking about in various forms for years.

Federal People Development Chair chair Miranda Roberts, in her recent report, went into a bit more detail about how her committee is examining this in more detail. :

Then we came to the largest agenda item, the idea of a registered supporters scheme. This idea has been knocking around for a long time in the Party. The eagle-eared among you may remember that Vince expressed a desire to introduce this scheme in his speech to Southport conference earlier this year. I’m going to cut a very long story short here, and say simply that the Federal Board discussed this and asked FPDC to look into the idea and produce some recommendations. Those recommendations will come to an informal consultation meeting for members at Brighton conference (provisionally on Saturday lunchtime) and we will make sure that there is an online way for people who can’t attend in person to feed in their thoughts too. FPDC had a really interesting and constructive first discussion on this idea. Everyone was clear that any new initiative needs to be backed by research and data and not assumptions. There is a clear interest for everyone in engaging more people who share our values in our party. If the cost of being a registered supporter is free, or less than our minimum membership fee, it might also be easier for a more diverse range of people to afford. But obviously there are risks too, and we need to consider those carefully to ensure that if this goes ahead, it is done well, with a clear structure and offer that differs from membership.

This is a million miles away from letting a non MP stand as leader, though.

But back to the question of who has been talking about this to the Mirror. As I said above, it doesn’t really make sense for it to have been someone in his circle. So that means it could have been someone who let it slip out by accident, or it is someone actively trying to undermine him.

During the coalition years, I got sick to death of anonymous briefing, mainly about Vince and Tim Farron.

Let’s just not go there. We generally do pretty well for a broad church of wide ranging views so let’s just keep it that way.

We don’t get a lot of column inches. It’s important that the space we do carve out for ourselves is as the leaders of the movement that will end this Brexit shambles and offer a vision of hope for those people who are really struggling Let’s not waste the opportunity.

But for amusement’s sake, Total Politics had the leadership under Vince’s new rules as a three horse race:

Gina Miller, who led the successful court challenge to force a parliamentary vote on Brexit, has been tipped as a potential candidate should the leadership be opened to those outwith parliament. She has spoken at Lib Dem events in the past but isn’t known to have shown any interest in getting elected. Willie Rennie has been a success as leader of the Scottish Lib Dems and would be in the running to take over the party nationally. The only Lib Dem currently in government is Kirsty Williams, the party’s sole representative in the Welsh Assembly where she also serves as education secretary.

None of these people have ever expressed a desire to lead the UK party.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings