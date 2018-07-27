Can we please just concentrate on fighting Brexit, not internal party processes

There are not enough swear words in the world to describe my reaction when I read this Mirror story today about Vince’s alleged plan to open up the party leadership to non MPs.
He wants to scrap or amend an obscure part of the party’s constitution which states only an MP can take the helm.
The move, which is likely to be put to the party after summer recess and could be debated at the annual conference in Brighton in September, would mean a non-politician could become leader, scuppering ambitions of Sir Vince’s rivals on the Commons’ benches.
It may or may not be in Vince’s mind. We will not know until he tells us. But we do know for sure that the rules won’t change at this Conference. How? Well, LDV’s Federal Conference Committee Correspondent Zoe O’Connell said:
I am Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee. We have already selected the agenda for Autumn Conference in Brighton, and no constitutional amendment about the leadership rules was submitted. https://t.co/tOx9H4bojU
Only Conference can change the Constitution. The next Conference after Brighton takes place in York from 15-17 March 2019. That’s two weeks before Brexit is scheduled to happen. If we say to the country at that crucial point in our history that we’re going to debate our leadership rules, then that makes Nero fiddling while Rome burned look like a productive use of time.
This is not saying anything about the merits or otherwise of the proposal. It’s simply that we will be at a time of national crisis and need to be focusing on how the hell we’re going to put this divided country back together again.
I was wondering who leaked this to the Mirror. It doesn’t make sense for anyone round Vince to do it. I’m sure someone in his inner circle has the common sense to know that if you want to take the party on your journey, especially this party full of process geeks, the way to do it is not to bounce them into it on the front page of the tabloid press. He spoke to the Federal Board about the general political and party scene recently and this was not part of what he told us. However, he was on good form, he did take questions and he spoke like he wanted to be there, unlike previous leaders I could mention.
He has certainly made it clear that he wants the party to change. Just last week, he wrote for us:
Politics itself is evolving quickly, with movements becoming as important as parties. I see that as an opportunity not a threat. An opportunity for us to grow, and to become the vehicle for millions of voices across the country. I have taken advice from the experts who worked with Justin Trudeau in Canada and Emmanuel Macron in France to see how we can replicate their success
This summer I will be carefully considering that advice and I know that the Federal People Development Committee is already looking at a range of options for party reforms aimed at broadening our tent and building a movement for change. You will be hearing more on these plans in the coming months.
The centrepiece of his ideas is a registered supporters scheme. It’s not a new idea. It’s been knocking about in various forms for years.
Federal People Development Chair chair Miranda Roberts, in her recent report, went into a bit more detail about how her committee is examining this in more detail. :
Then we came to the largest agenda item, the idea of a registered supporters scheme.
This idea has been knocking around for a long time in the Party. The eagle-eared among you may remember that Vince expressed a desire to introduce this scheme in his speech to Southport conference earlier this year.
I’m going to cut a very long story short here, and say simply that the Federal Board discussed this and asked FPDC to look into the idea and produce some recommendations. Those recommendations will come to an informal consultation meeting for members at Brighton conference (provisionally on Saturday lunchtime) and we will make sure that there is an online way for people who can’t attend in person to feed in their thoughts too.
FPDC had a really interesting and constructive first discussion on this idea. Everyone was clear that any new initiative needs to be backed by research and data and not assumptions. There is a clear interest for everyone in engaging more people who share our values in our party. If the cost of being a registered supporter is free, or less than our minimum membership fee, it might also be easier for a more diverse range of people to afford. But obviously there are risks too, and we need to consider those carefully to ensure that if this goes ahead, it is done well, with a clear structure and offer that differs from membership.
This is a million miles away from letting a non MP stand as leader, though.
But back to the question of who has been talking about this to the Mirror. As I said above, it doesn’t really make sense for it to have been someone in his circle. So that means it could have been someone who let it slip out by accident, or it is someone actively trying to undermine him.
During the coalition years, I got sick to death of anonymous briefing, mainly about Vince and Tim Farron.
Let’s just not go there. We generally do pretty well for a broad church of wide ranging views so let’s just keep it that way.
We don’t get a lot of column inches. It’s important that the space we do carve out for ourselves is as the leaders of the movement that will end this Brexit shambles and offer a vision of hope for those people who are really struggling Let’s not waste the opportunity.
But for amusement’s sake, Total Politics had the leadership under Vince’s new rules as a three horse race:
Gina Miller, who led the successful court challenge to force a parliamentary vote on Brexit, has been tipped as a potential candidate should the leadership be opened to those outwith parliament. She has spoken at Lib Dem events in the past but isn’t known to have shown any interest in getting elected.
Willie Rennie has been a success as leader of the Scottish Lib Dems and would be in the running to take over the party nationally. The only Lib Dem currently in government is Kirsty Williams, the party’s sole representative in the Welsh Assembly where she also serves as education secretary.
None of these people have ever expressed a desire to lead the UK party.
Where to begin. This is a non starter. If for the sake of argument it happened, the Press would latch on to idea that the extra parliamentary leader lacked authority as not in HofC. Would our ‘Floor Leader’ there be a souped up Chief Whip taking orders from somebody else. Whoever is coming up with these none to bright ideas in the Leader’s Office or Circle needs to have a lie down in a darkened room somewhere.
“This is TOO silly” as was often said in Monty Python’s Flying Circus.
The Mirror is loyally Labour.
I don’t think it is a bad to look at doing things radically differently. I would perhaps be careful about extrapolating too much from the French and Canadians as they are not comparable to us – Macron being in a run-off against a fascist did himself a great deal of favours. The Canadians had been one of the two main parties and had fallen from grace temporarily and even with an open leadership election they managed to elect someone who was practically their royalty and an MP.
It may have its attractions but is it our number 1 priority right now? I think not.
When times look dark it is often easier to pretend they are not, and concentrate on an irrelevance. I think this is a classic case of that.
Since this idea is quite clearly a non-starter, perhaps the Mirror is running it just to distract attention away from the Lib Dems and Brexit – we’ve seen today that Leave.EU were happy to use Corbyn quotes to get younger voters to support Leave.
There are many priorities which these horribly divided era reveal.
Of those none is bigger than offering an exciting third force.
Sir Vince has read my contributions herein obviously as I am one amongst few advocating these ideas.
UKIP, the Greens, all small parties and most big parties in most countries have a leader of the party and a parliamentary group leader.
Nicola Sturgeon is the leader of the Scottish National party, which most people could not name an mp for but do know her.
Those of us who want an alternative to the far right or left want it Brexit or not.
Vince floats poorly-thought through ideas with no regard for due process of the party.
It’s hardly surprising or new – see for example Mansion Tax.
This Mirror article should be marked with “00” in the margin as by Jim Hacker’s secretary
The last time we tried this it wasn’t a great success – Lord Rosebery in 1895. Far too rich, right wing – a bit erratic, mood swings and generally indecisive and incompetent. I’m sure we could find somebody who fits that profile………. But……..
On the other hand, it is the press summer silly season and I wouldn’t get too fussed about it Caron.
I find it very difficult to believe that VC would have gone to the lengths he has to attract a leader of the ilk of those mentioned so far. If the person is to attract disgruntled Labour and Tory MPs to the Party – it would have to be someone considered of much greater stature.
The non politician Mr T Blair seems the most obvious choice.
He has, after all, worked for the benefit of Global Corporate interest before – and it is they who are most eager for the UK to stay in the EU.
David Milliband?
I love how radical they who think they are, are, when a relitively moderate idea is thought so radical!
How about reading what I said about most parties here and abroad, and not bring up the nineteenth c or the Daily Mirror but see Sir Vince as what he is, someone trying to open the party to people other than a dozen in seats that they serve well as mps but were so keen to be leader that…he was the only candidate!
@Lorenzo Cherin – we actually mislaid seats at 2017 GE, Hallam, Southport, Ceredigion, Leeds NW and Richmond. And nearly lost Westmorland but for the grace of calling out the northern counties to go and preserve Tim. I know I was there in the back woods of Cunbria. We are meant to be a 100,000 plus party. Aside from press items and threads on this site, the membership is being kept in the dark about what if anything is going on. Someone somewhere should yes it is a goer or no it’s a media concoction. The long suffering membership should be in the loop on proposals of this magnitude, not as an optional extra to be patrionised by the Party Leadership.
Ian as with Caron there is much to agree with, my feeling is Sir Vince is exploring ideas in private to see what he and others think, but leaks are everywhere in media and parties. With our poll ratings very poor, who should blame our leader for looking at things with new ideas, yes ones he can and must share and the party could and might agree with…..
Lorenzo – since neither of us is a member of a rural whist club, the leadership of OUR Party is not to be hawked around whichever media luvvie is flavour of the month. I have not spent the last 30 years of my life in the Lib Dem’s to have it’s leadership reduced to the status of a raffle prize for the Metropolitian elite.