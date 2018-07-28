Reporting Trump’s first year – fascinating insight into journalists on the ropes

I have a guilty secret.

Every so often, I retreat to Greggs for a Steak Slice, sausage roll, cup of tea and a read of last Saturday’s New York Times.

I get quite excited by the Anglo-American mixture of it all.

Why last Saturday’s New York Times? – I don’t hear you cry.

Well, it would be a bit OTT for me to have each day’s NYT delivered to me. So I have an arrangement with the local W.H.Smith’s whereby they hold each Saturday’s edition for me. Sometimes I get a bit behind with reading them. I caused some consternation recently when I took seven back copies to the Isles of Scilly to peruse on holiday. We were nearly into excess baggage territory. There was some fear that the ship might start taking in water as a result of the extra weight. But I do eventually read them.

Essentially, if you want to know what’s going on in the world, then read the New York Times. The sheer width and depth of articles they carry, on all manner of subjects, is staggering.

Anyway, the BBC have just finished airing an excellent series of documentaries which follow the NYT journalists and editors during the first year of Trump.

If you haven’t seen the series then it is worth watching it on BBC iPlayer where the last three episodes are available to view for the next week or so. The series is called “Reporting Trump’s First Year – The Fourth Estate”.

It is a thoroughly fascinating series which shows the team going through the process of reporting on Donald Trump as President. It sees them dealing with Trump’s attacks on “fake news” – of which the NYT is meant to be purveyor-in-chief.

Looking back on it, one is reminded how we are numbed by Trump. He does and says so many outrageous things that we have become quite inured to him.

That is dangerous.

