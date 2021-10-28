Candidates for Lib Dem Vice-President revealed

Nominations have closed for the Vice President of the party with responsibility for working with ethnic minority communities. You can read the list here.

This election follows the resignation of Isabelle Parasram for work reasons.

The candidates are:

Amna Ahmad

Roderick Lynch

Tahir Maher

Julliet Makhapila

Rabi Martins

Marisha Ray

There will be some hustings, although no dates have been announced yet.

The ballot will run from 12th November to 10th December, with the count and declaration on 13th December.

