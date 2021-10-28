Mary Reid

Candidates for Lib Dem Vice-President revealed

By | Thu 28th October 2021 - 4:33 pm

Nominations have closed for the Vice President of the party with responsibility for working with ethnic minority communities. You can read the list here.

This election follows the resignation of Isabelle Parasram for work reasons.

The candidates are:

Amna Ahmad

Roderick Lynch

Tahir Maher

Julliet Makhapila

Rabi Martins

Marisha Ray

There will be some hustings, although no dates have been announced yet.

The ballot will run from 12th November to 10th December, with the count and declaration on 13th December.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Nigel Quinton
    I just want to say a massive thank you to Paul for his work over many years on constitutional reform. He has always inspired me and I am sure many other grass r...
  • Katharine Pindar
    Thanks to the above posters for your comments. To our critics, I would respond that it is high time our party took seriously our Preamble commitment that 'No-on...
  • Brad Barrows
    @Mary Reid I think it likely that male Liberal Democrat MPs are just as likely to give their reactions to the budget as female Liberal Democrat MPs. Therefore ...
  • Simon R
    @Barry Lofty... haha! Miracles happen occasionally!...
  • Mark ValladaresMark Valladares
    Kyle, It’s funny how, surprisingly frequently, what superficially looks like a good Budget turns sour once the analysts have dug into the detail. Let’s s...
Thu 28th Oct 2021
19:30
agm