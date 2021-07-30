Carmichael accuses ministers of bringing in vaccination passports by stealth

After some nightclubs in England began requiring an NHS Covid pass for entry, Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson, yesterday accused the government of introducing vaccination passports by the back door.

The government has just committed to vaccine passports by stealth. This deceitful move is deeply shameful.

Carmichael also called for parliament to be recalled to discuss the matter.

More than 20 nightclubs and venues in England have said they would be requiring customers to show their NHS app passport. Alistair Carmichael criticised the move:

We now have a new ID card snuck onto our phones without even as much as a whisper from the government. The Conservatives are no strangers to a U-turn, they should have no problem with doing the right thing and scrapping vaccine passports for good. At least when Tony Blair tried to introduce ID cards he put a bill to parliament, this lot won’t even open up parliament to debate it. They must recall parliament now if they are serious about this. To get your vaccine passport, you have to type and click through a bunch of options. Just think of the faff getting into hospitality businesses, who don’t want it and can’t afford to pay staff to police it.

Dominic Raab denied the UK is aiming to follow France in requiring proof of vaccination to allow people to gain entry to cinemas, bars and restaurants. But he did suggest the government was engaged in “a little bit of coaxing and cajoling” to boost vaccination rates among younger people before the universities return in September. With just eight weeks to go before colleges return, and with vaccinations spaced eight weeks apart, the government had better get the nation partying.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.