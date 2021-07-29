Caron Lindsay

Liberal Equality – David Howarth delivers Social Liberal Forum’s annual Beveridge Lecture

By | Thu 29th July 2021 - 9:13 pm

You always come away from a David Howarth speech with your brain fizzing with excitement. Our former MP for Cambridge did not disappoint tonight as he delivered the Social Liberal Forum’s Beveridge Lecture in a hybrid event hosted online and at the National Liberal Club. Our newest MP, Sarah Green, a former Director of the SLF, was in the Chair.

The theme for tonight’s talk was Liberal Equality – what should the liberal attitude be to equality.

He started out by pointing out that unequal societies are unhealthier and unhappier – even if you have above average income. The financial crash and the pandemic have hastened an already growing inequality.

He talked about the threat posed by the super rich to our democracy and liberal values.

He looked at how John Stuart Mill’s idea that “the best state of human nature” involves nobody being poor, nobody having the desire to be richer and nobody fearing that they could be thrust back into poverty.

He had some ideas about how we could break up concentrations of wealth and power – capping political donations, state funding political parties by giving citizens vouchers to spend on the party of their choice, capping the amount you could inherit. Before anyone in a blue wall seat has to lie down and grab the smelling salts, the amounts would be beyond the incomes of all but the ultra rich – the sort of amount it would take to buy a national newspaper.

His idea for reforming the House of Lords was to go on the German Bundesrat idea – make it a powerhouse of the regions and nations, giving them a direct link into national legislation for the first time, so you would have Andy Burnham and Nicola Sturgeon and a few Lib Dem Council leaders having an influence.

His “carrot” to balance out the stick was a Universal Basic Wealth scheme alongside Universal Basic Income so that people could use a sum they get at, say, 25 to buy property.

I asked about how we tackle structural racism and sexism and he answered that there should be no social hierarchies in a liberal society and included class in that as well.

There were interesting questions around the monarchy and inheriting family businesses but I’m not going to give too much away because the session was being recorded and will appear on the Social Liberal Forum’s website

It is definitely worth watching.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Yeovil Yokel
    To me, there is a glaring omission from these two lists: the way we manage farmland and produce food. Organic farming is probably the most sustainable form of m...
  • David Raw
    Good interview on Channel 4 News tonight with Andy Wightman, the former Scottish Green MSP who first raised the matter in Holyrood of Queens Consent in relation...
  • Joe Bourke
    The Bank of England has a 2 minute video on economic growth and climate change https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/knowledgebank/the-race-is-on-growing-economy-shri...
  • John Marriott
    What do you expect? Come on your Majesty, play the game!...
  • Robbo
    Why give away a seat to a rival Party that constantly undermines our own Party when given the opportunity? Our Constitution states that we should promote Libera...