Carmichael: PM can’t be allowed to rewrite election law in his favour

In the Times Red Box yesterday, Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alastair Carmichael said a functioning liberal democracy relies just as much on self-restraint as on the wielding of power while in government.

Amongst a rogues’ gallery of questionable measures in contention, one of the most egregious is the government plan to bend the Electoral Commission to its will, by imposing Conservative-mandated priorities. This would utterly undermine the independence of our elections regulator.

No, it’s not the latest press filing out of Hungary or Venezuela – it is the rushed final week of parliament before prorogation, as the lawbreaking prime minister Boris Johnson looks to rewrite the law to his own benefit.

Recently found to have hypocritically broken his own laws, a populist authoritarian leader now seeks to curb the right to protest and rewrite election law to favour his party.

Pointing out that the prime minister was backed by only 43 per cent of voters in 2019 and has a disapproval rating of 65 per cent in the latest YouGov poll, Carmichael argues that Boris Johnson is trying to unilaterally rewrite electoral rules in his favour.

He is a man who has shown himself willing to bend any regulation and shatter the fundamental rule of law if it will grant him five more minutes in the sun. Now more than ever we must resist a prime minister straining every sinew to protect his power…

We have already gone through a number of rounds with the government over the Elections Bill, and they have largely had their way in muscling through changes to election law which are unnecessary and frankly dangerous, such as their voter ID mandates and the uncorking of unfettered donations from offshore voters.

If other government measures in the bill are a smouldering wreck, however, then the proposals for the Electoral Commission are a five-alarm fire at the roots of our democracy.

If there are reforms to be made to the Electoral Commission then we ought to discuss them openly and honestly, on a cross-party basis and with proper consultation that has been lacking throughout this process. It cannot be right for one party to rewrite the rules alone.

Many Tory MPs despise the Electoral Commission, whether for perceived bias or simply because they once fell foul of some rule or another in the past. Personal animus, however, is no way to remake the law.

At worst it reinforces the impression of a prime minister who sees this country as his plaything, and who when challenged for his rule breaking simply rewrites the rules.

But a functioning liberal democracy relies just as much on self-restraint as on the wielding of power while in government. It relies on the recognition that you cannot rule forever and that limitations on your own use of power also protect you from abuse when the shoe is on the other foot.