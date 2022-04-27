We must not be complicit in fighting local elections on national issues

The old adage “Be careful what you wish for” could be reworded as “Be careful how what you wish for actually comes about.” No, it doesn’t flow easily off the tongue, I grant you, but we do need to be wary of willing the ends without paying some attention to the means.

As the 5 May local elections rapidly approach, the media is full of what a bad result for the Conservatives could mean for Boris Johnson’s future. Both media people and politicians are full of “Voters have a chance to make their feelings felt in the local elections” about Johnson’s fate, and other national issues. It makes my blood boil to hear such statements, even though I’m as keen as anyone to see the back of Johnson.

The reason is that I have seen countless top-quality councillors do a brilliant job for four, eight or more years but then get unceremoniously bundled out of office because their party is out of favour nationally. It’s heart-breaking and a real disincentive to stand in the first place. It happens because elections that should be about dustbins and council housing are made into faux referendums on the popularity of the party in power nationally.

In goes without saying that most people do vote on national issues, whatever the level of election. But as a party that believes in local government and has its core strength at local level, we must not be complicit in encouraging this abuse of elections to make a protest that has nothing to do with what’s at stake. And we are complicit when the national situation encourages us to be.

So what is a Lib Dem leader to do? Given the need to maximise the oxygen of publicity, it would be foolish not to have a local elections launch event. But instead of making council elections a vote on national issues, or even a vote that blindly assumes that every Lib Dem councillor is competent, honest and hard-working, how about a Lib Dem leader opening the local elections campaign press conference with this:

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m delighted to be launching our campaign for the local elections, but I will not be setting out any policies here. That’s for our local leaders and candidates to do based on local issues. My job is to stress that local government is of vital importance, so we, the Liberal Democrats, are encouraging every voter to vote for the candidate or candidates who will serve your community best. That may be a Conservative, Labour, perhaps an independent. If you look closely, I think you’ll find your Lib Dem candidates will be almost without exception hard workers and good listeners, because that’s our party creed – and that’s why we punch above our weight at local level. But vote for the person you think will sort out your local issue, don’t vote to try and kick the national government, as it’s not about them – it’s about you and your community.”

This approach may probably only be usable once, but it would be absolutely in tune with liberalism and our commitment to localism. Sure, we can attack the national government for emasculating council funding to the point where really only statutory services can be provided and room for manoeuvre for parties that run councils is severely limited. And our party leader and senior figures can still go out campaigning – but really only in areas where they know some candidates and can say with credibility that they are recommending our people because they know they’re good.

Strategists will say we will be missing a chance to improve our position nationally. But if we want to build up our base on the foundations of localism and integrity, we need to establish the fact that we want people to vote for their local councillors on local issues. And at a time when anti-political sentiment is running high, it might even win us some grudging respect, especially from voters who are drawn to those highly politicised ‘independents’ who shamelessly tap into ‘anti-politics’ sentiment.

* Chris Bowers, a former director of the Environmental Transport Association and communications consultant to the European NGO umbrella Transport & Environment, oversaw the development and writing of the transport chapter of the 2019 review of the Liberal Democrats’ climate change policy. He is standing as a target seat candidate in the East Sussex County Council elections.