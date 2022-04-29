“Girls don’t like hard maths” according to Social Mobility Commissioner

My ears pricked up when government’s Social Mobility Commissioner, Katharine Birbalsingh, was asked why so few girls take A level Physics. Her response was: “I just think they don’t like it. There’s a lot of hard maths in there that I think they would rather not do.”

You see, I took A Levels in Double Maths and Physics back in the 60s and then went on to take Maths as part of my degree. The majority of the students taking Maths in my year at University were women. So Katharine Birbalsingh’s comments seem, well, odd. She also added that she thought this was “natural”, and was not concerned that only 16% of the A Level Physics students in the school that she leads were girls, compared with the national average of 23%.

It is very difficult to know where to begin when someone in her position comes out with that kind of lazy and insulting generalisation. And indeed she is sternly taken to task by a number of academics and politicians. For example:

Dame Athene Donald, a professor of experimental physics and master of Churchill College, Cambridge, said the comments were “terrifying” and “quite damaging” and questioned to which research Birbalsingh was referring in suggesting that girls had an intrinsic lack of appetite for maths and physics.

And …

Dr Jess Wade, a physicist at Imperial College London who campaigns for equality in science, said: “I honestly can’t believe we’re still having this conversation. It’s patronising, it’s infuriating, and it’s closing doors to exciting careers in physics and engineering for generations of young women. Whilst girls and boys currently choose A-level subjects differently, there is absolutely no evidence to show intrinsic differences in their abilities or preference.”

Munira Wilson (who is our Education spokesperson) challenged Katharine Birbalsingh to apologise.

Wilson said ministers had “failed to challenge the culture of misogyny and unconscious biases in our education system for years”, and that every child should get the chance to “thrive and follow their passions during their time at school”. She added: “The government must finally step up to the plate and act. We need new measures to challenge these biases, backed up by legislation, and Katharine Birbalsingh should apologise for her remarks.”

Incidentally, I credited a friend of my parents with my love of Maths. She was a Primary school teacher but before I started school she let me play with some of her ‘toys’ that helped me to understand shapes and numbers bonds. My parents introduced me to Meccano – this was long before children’s toys were genderised and sold in pink or blue boxes. I was then fortunate to be taught by three inspiring female Maths teachers in secondary school, so it never occurred to me that it was not an appropriate subject for a girl to take, and, crucially, my headteacher did not think that girls would find Maths too hard. And that was 60 years ago.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.