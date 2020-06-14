Caroline Pidgeon: Government must act to avoid another Grenfell

Caroline Pidgeon was on Sunday Politics London today calling for action on cladding. Three years after the Grenfell tragedy, not enough has been done to remove the cladding that caused the fire to spread so quickly. She described how people were frightened to go to sleep in their own homes.

3 years on from #Grenfell why has cladding not been replaced on thousands of buildings? Money has been provided, but nowhere near enough and too slowly! The Gov’t must act now to avoid another #GrenfellTower #GrenfellNeverAgain pic.twitter.com/oRALIbc3Dl — Caroline Pidgeon 🔶 (@CarolinePidgeon) June 14, 2020

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.