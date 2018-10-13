Caroline Pidgeon writes…Boris Johnson: Has the mask slipped?

Boris Johnson seems to be rarely out of the news.

Whether it is his comments about the burka or taking part in a photo opp mocking Theresa May’s running through fields of corn – there seems an insatiable media interest in him.

And if he puts forward a proposal, such as building a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, his comments are extensively reported, irrespective of how feasible the policy is.

His treatment by the media is unlike almost any other politician, past or present.

His profile, combined with his immense ambition, has even fed speculation that he will one day be the Prime Minister.

However, could it be the case that his mask has now fallen off? That perhaps some people are seeing him for what he really is?

That might seem a startling claim but there are some signs that this might be the case.

Take for example all the media hype about his attendance at the Conservative party conference.

The reality is that his base within the Conservative party, especially amongst those that know him best (Conservative MPs) is diminishing.

As the respected political commentator Paul Waugh said:

“He just can’t help himself, but can he help his party? “Boris Johnson’s scripted spontaneity achieved his aim of dominating the headlines for much of the week. Yet in the process he has alienated many of the key selectorate he needs to win round more than any other: Tory MPs. “True, he has a small, loyal band that includes newer backbenchers like Ben Bradley and Andrea Jenkyns, plus slightly older hands like Conor Burns. That won’t be enough to get on the ballot paper in any future leadership contest.”

The views of his former boss at the Daily Telegraph are also worth noting:

Writing in The Times, former Daily Telegraph editor-in-chief Max Hastings said about him: “It is a common mistake to suppose Johnson a nice man…He is a man of remarkable gifts, flawed by an absence of conscience, principle or scruple.”

And indeed, that is the point about Boris Johnson. It is those who know him best who have the lowest regard for him.

I have been a London Assembly Member since 2008 and for eight of those years I saw first-hand how he operated as Mayor of London.

I can assure you that there is far more to him than the mischievous and amusing character that some people perceive him as.

In his eight years as Mayor of London he made some truly disastrous decisions, some of which are only now coming to light.

He wasted money buying water cannon, when their use on mainland Britain is not licensed.

He oversaw £46 million of taxpayers’ money spent on the Garden Bridge. The procurement process was scandalously rigged, and public money was recklessly thrown at a project that was simply not needed. There is of course nothing to show for the public money that was spent.

In his arrogance he thought he alone could determine UK aviation policy and set about proceeding with research into a four-runway airport in the Thames Estuary. This obsession cost the taxpayer a further five million.

And then there was the fiasco of the Olympic stadium. Under his watch a decision was made to lease the stadium to West Ham for 100 years. The deal was so appallingly negotiated that every game now played means the taxpayer loses out. Millions of public money has also been spent on legal fees arguing over the minutia of the agreement!

Far from a Conservative Mayor delivering value for money, we have seen millions of public money wasted on vanity projects.

There is much more that could be added about Boris Johnson’s other wasteful and disastrous decisions.

When you look at the real actions of Boris Johnson a very different face appears.

Most Conservative MPs have already clocked that.

The public are not far behind.

* Caroline Pidgeon is the Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member and chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee