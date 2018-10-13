Do we need a Special Conference to debate Vince’s reforms?

Party President Sal Brinton has told members at the North West Regional Conference this morning that the Federal Board will discuss whether there should be a special Conference to decide on Vince Cable’s proposals for Party Reform. There are two that require a change in the Federal Constitution. The first is the idea that any registered supporters would get a vote for party leader and the other is that the leadership would be open to someone who isn’t a member of the Westminster Parliament.
The supporters’ scheme itself doesn’t need the authority of Conference to set it up – that could happen straight away.
Doing away with the time that you have to be a member before you can be a candidate for the party is something that is decided by the state parties individually.
I wrote in August about what was needed to put the changes into action.
So, to change any of these things, the constitution would have to change. Here, article 2.10 is your friend.
2.10 This Constitution may only be altered:
(a) by a two-thirds majority of members present and voting at the FederalConference;
(b) where any such alteration has been submitted in accordance with theStanding Orders of that Conference by the Federal Board or any other persons or bodies entitled to submit motions or amendments under Article 8.6 and notified to Local Parties at least six weeks in advance; and
(c) in the case of any alteration to the relative powers and functions of the Federal Party and the State Parties or to this paragraph (c), it is passed by the internal procedures of each State Party.
So we know we’d have to go to Federal Conference. But when?
We can’t change the constitution in Brighton because we would have had to have been notified of a constitutional amendment by now. Are we seriously going to do it in Spring or at any time between Autumn and Spring as the Brexit stuff reaches its climax? You’d have trouble setting a date that wasn’t likely to be consumed by a referendum or an election.
And are we really going to spend our Spring Conference, two weeks before we leave the EU, on internal constitutional matters? I would question the wisdom of that one because it really would not look good. For me the sensible time to do all this would be September 2019.
So what does the Constitution say about how we hold a Special Conference?
Here we have Article 8.12 to help us out
The Conference shall normally meet twice a year, for a week in the early autumn and a weekend in the early spring; additional meetings may be summoned upon the requisition of the Federal Board or the Federal Policy Committee or the Conference itself or 200 members, in not fewer than 20 local parties. A meeting may be cancelled by the Federal Board in exceptional circumstances.
The cost of a Special Conference is measured in tens of thousands of pounds. Even if that is covered by a donation (and if it is, I think we ought to know who is paying and think about what agenda they might have), we have to look at the opportunity cost. The political situation is so fragile at the moment that there could be a referendum or a general election at any point in the next few months.
Those who favour a quick decision on Vince’s proposals will argue that we need to get on with it to show that we are changing and are becoming a different sort of political party. But as Adam Bernard pointed out yesterday, process changes aren’t the answer:
People aren’t supporting us because a) they don’t trust us; b) they don’t foresee us having any power any time soon; or c) they don’t like what we’re selling. None of these proposals solves any of those problems.
There is a lot of concern about a new party emerging out of the ashes of Brexit and taking all our support.
If you look at what has brought people to us in massive numbers in the last few years, the first huge surge came as Nick Clegg gave his powerfully heart-wrenching resignation speech in the wake of the disastrous 2015 election. Let’s just remind ourselves what he said:
It is no exaggeration to say that in the absence of strong and statesmanlike leadership, Britain’s place in Europe and the world, and the continued existence of our United Kingdom itself, is now in grave jeopardy.
And the cruellest irony of all is that it is exactly at this time that British liberalism – that fine, noble tradition that believes that we are stronger together and weaker apart – is more needed than ever before.
We must keep fighting for it.
That is both the great challenge and the great cause that my successor will have to face.
I will always give my unstinting support to all those who continue to keep the flame of British liberalism alive.
On the morning after the most crushing blow to the Liberal Democrats since our party was founded it is easy to imagine that there is no road back.
But there is because there is no path to a fairer, greener, freer Britain without British liberalism showing the way.
This is a very dark hour for our party but we cannot and will not allow decent liberal values to be extinguished overnight.
Our party will come back. Our party will win again.
It will take patience, resilience and grit. But that is what has built our party before – and will rebuild it again.
The second time was in the wake of the Brexit Referendum where Tim Farron so clearly said, very soon after the result, that we would campaign to stay in the EU.
There is a moral here. Say something that grips people and they will turn to you.
Surely that’s where our effort should be concentrated now, not on spending thousands on gathering in a room and looking inward, especially when any date we set might be upstaged by rapidly moving events.
I think that the leader has a right to put forward proposals and members and the Conference should consider them. However, as a member of the Federal Board, I am minded to oppose any request for a Special Conference. We can take it to Spring or delay until Autumn next year. The world want fall apart if we do that. Our country is at greater risk of falling apart and we should be devoting our entire attention to sorting out that mess in the short term.
What do you think?
Absolutely agreed. We were told last year that the cost of merely tacking on an extra half-day to an existing conference would be forty thousand pounds, so I don’t see any way to make this special conference cost less than fifty thousand, probably significantly more.
Given that we barely go five seconds without getting some begging email in the name of an MP or peer, asking for more money, surely we have better things to spend that money on?
We cannot afford a weekend talking about ourselves in the run up to the biggest set of local elections in England in the 4 year cycle. We have elections to win. It cannot be done at the Spring Conference which should be our showpiece for those elections. It can only be done in mid June at the earliest.
I agree with Caron.
Apart from anything else, this package of reforms is being treated as an indivisible bloc, but there is no particular reason it has to be. Given that it involves a number of constitutional changes with potentially far reaching consequences, I would have thought there was much to be said for taking this step-by-step, not as one big bang which is apparently so urgent it can’t wait a few weeks for spring conference.
The changes to leadership elections and eligibility aren’t urgent until there’s a vacancy, and Vince has already said he’s not going until Brexit is “resolved”.
I wrote for LDV, and for my blog, a few weeks ago detailing the need for information on how these changes would be structured and discussed to ensure that they embraced the party’s culture and led to democratisation not an arbitrary centralisation of power onto HQ.
I haven’t heard reassurances on a single one of the points I raised. Not one.
I’m feeling increasingly despondent about, and thoroughly demoralised by, what looks and feels more and more like a vanity project come power grab being forcibly shunted through the party’s systems by a leadership that doesn’t give a damn about its activists, or about party democracy, or about our values. Concerns are being dismissed here there and everywhere, and a bunker mentality seems to be setting in, calling for a Special Conference before the member consultation has even finished being a prime symptom. So here’s a new question: what’s the point of policy-focused activists like myself remaining involved in the Liberal Democrats if party leaders don’t deign to consider us worth listening to on the future of our party?
Wait, what?
The consultation closes on the 14th. Why is this happening before the consultation closes?
Are they really doing this before their own consultation of members finishes?
One wonders if there is *any* response to the consultation that would lead them a) not to call a special conference, or b) to *substantially* alter the nature of the plans, given that the leader is dead set on the idea.
This Associate member scheme could be tried out as a pilot in a small number of council wards where we are weak but are represented to see how it works.By getting the infrastructure in position a report on its progress can be put before Conference in Autumn 2019 where a decision can be made.
Brexit ,where possible, could be used to put feelers out to interested individuals who as yet are supporters but not members..
Yes, Brexit and May council elections shoul.d be our priority. Feelers could be put out to supporters and possible known voters how show some interest in what we represent . Individual wards could make these enquiries and the report back as to its feasability.
Those proposing a Special Conference do not have the interests of the party at heart. As much of this appears to be coming from Sal Brinton I question her suitability as party president. If we had as many e mails on current key policy issues, Fracking, Climate Change, Universal Credit and other issues we should be shouting from the rooftops, we would be in a far better position. The latest e mail with the clock counting down is an insult to our intelligence.
If the party can afford a special conference on this nonsense then it does not need my money, and direct debits from my wife and myself will be stopped.
“The consultation closes on the 14th. Why is this happening before the consultation closes?”
Presumably because, like the similar “consultation” on the immigration motion, they already know exactly what they want to do, they’re going through the motions of asking a bunch of leading questions like “on a scale of one million to ten million, how utterly amazing is Vince’s great new idea, where one million is ‘I hate the party and want it to fail’ and ten million is ‘I like the Lib Dems'”, and they don’t really care what the responses are, because they’re just going to say that they support whatever daft idea the leadership have in their heads now.
David, I agree that the proposal for the special conference doesn’t have the party’s interests at heart, but what Sal specifically said according to people I’ve spoken to who were there when she said this is that *Vince Cable* is asking the Federal Board to call a special conference. No doubt Sal is being supportive of the (unelected) leader, but I think if this shows anyone’s unsuitability for the role, it’s not her but Cable. It seems to be coming directly from him.
And yes, I quite agree on the financial front. If the party can afford to waste ten years’ worth of my mortgage payments on navel-gazing nonsense because an unelected leader insists he can’t possibly wait until March to have everyone tell him how brilliant his idea is, then it doesn’t need any more money from me…
I agree with Caron and have to say that I rejoined the party as a member after Nick Clegg,s resignation speech, I had always voted Liberal or Lib Dem, and was proud of our participation in the Coalition Government although recognising that we trusted the Tories too much and were badly let down. However the Lib Dems have not bounced back as I would have hoped and with regards to Vinces proposals I felt that any new ideas that would give us a new perspective would be the boost we maybe needed but as Caron and others have said there are more important matters to concentrate on at present!!
Agree very much with this article, comments and sent in consultation advice with this in mind too.
I am a supporter of the reforms, yet see no reason that we cannot take a longer amount with this.
A reassurance on an aspect often mentioning in some comments, that we might be about to face a bounce from an outside personality. It must be a fear unnecessary, anybody not an mp has already shown, if not a member that they have no intention of being one, anybody not an mp who is a member who thinks they might be an excellent leader, should be considered not a threat but very welcome.
My campaign begins after the reforms are agreed…
On a lighter note of a sort, we must not fear a day of this at Spring conference, the Brexit issue shall be resolved then even if unresolved in ways that can work, plus we can see this as a unity issue, not one to bother or divide any members, but unite with new members, supporters, voters…
I agree with Caron. If the Party hierarchy want to push this through it should be debated at the Autumn Conference in September 2019. Put it on the Saturday afternoon in place of consultative sessions and encourage as many members as possible to come for the day (e.g. a special reduced rate for one day’s conference attendance).
Between now and then we need answers on the concerns expressed by James Baillie.
I have been a member (largely inactive) since 2004. I completed the consultation & was pleasantly surprised to find that it wasnt biased at all; my answers were broadly sympathetic to the changes.
However I would be coompletely opposed to a Special Conference for all the reasons Caron gives, Autumn 2019 sounds fine to me.
Once the results of the various consultations are in & presuming they agree, we can set up a Supporters scheme asap, that doesnt need any constitutional changes for most of it.
Perhaps the real question should be “Do we need a special conference to discuss Vince?”
William:
The only reason that I can think of for Vince’s urgency is that, at one of the private chats we know he’s been having with potential defectors and donors, it could have been hinted that these changes were a prerequisite for supporting us (rather than starting a new competing party)
This risks us being turned into the New Centrist Party that the Cameroons and Blairites have been yearning for, and the reforms go a long way to ensuring that they don’t have to risk us existing members imposing an actually Liberal leader upon them, as opposed to the authoritarian “centrist” that they clearly want.
If there is positive feedback generally – a consensus – in the consultation on the supporters scheme itself, then the supporters scheme should be launched without delay.
It would be completely insane to call a special conference for the two constitutional changes. A special conference should be called only for something urgent and unforeseen that has arisen – like for the coalition proposal in 2010.
The two constitutional changes could have been proposed twenty years ago. If Vince thinks there is an urgent case for a special conference then he needs to publicly explain to us why that is, including details of any alleged behind-the-scenes conversations with un-named, faceless people who are alleged to have shedloads of dosh ready to throw at setting up a centre party.
Spring conference is the place for the constitutional proposals. They can easily be debated on Saturday morning and the conference can still debate many other subjects such as any Brexit matters arising.
If we take the proposal to extend the leadership contests to beyond Westminster, can anyone name anyone not sitting at Westminster in the last fifty years who would have had sufficient support from party members to become leader? Nelson Mandela? Mother Theresa? Elvis Presley? Lord Lucan? Shergar?
There seems to be a mysterious smoke and mirrors illusion going on here that, somewhere unspecified, there is a non-Westminster person looking in the mirror and preening themselves ready to suddenly be launched, or perhaps catapulted, onto the party in a blaze of spotlights and publicity as a sort of oven-ready party leader ready to get all us woolly liberals go weak at the knees and rush to make them party leader amidst a carnival of rejoicing and soaring party opinion polling. – So much so that we need to spend thousands of pounds on a special conference – money that could be spend on thousands of Focuses instead!
Well who the is this Messiah who is waiting in the wings to wow us all?
I’ve heard the name Gina Miller mentioned. Her Unique Selling Point expires on March 29th 2019 as far as I can see. I cannot see how on Earth someone whose sum total party experience is making a speech at Brighton could be ready to lead the party with all its internal mechanisms and sensitivities.
… and even if Gina Miller was in fact the second coming of John Stuart Mill, she could hang around until Autumn Conference.
Well said, Caron. Every one of your words should be cut out and sent to every member of this party.
Caron is right to suggest it be put to Autumn 2019 conference. Richard Kemp is right to point out the focus on the local elections next May. Others are right to say we should focus on a whole range of national issues, as well as Brexit. It is not right for a person to pay for an extra conference; if that person is a genuine Lib-Dem that money could be better spent.
As chair of a local party I am inclined to sign up a list of local supporters who can join in our open discussions on policy issues; I assume I can do that anyway, with some guidance from HQ regarding GDPR as to how this should operate and what should be confidential matters for members only.
Further to my comment above, I am disappointed at the remarks that target individuals on this issue rather than the issue itself. We do ourselves no good by turning on our leadership over this. Personalising the issue is bad.
Well, at least we can rely on Caron as guardian of the Constitution! Somebody has to do it.