Do we need a Special Conference to debate Vince’s reforms?

Party President Sal Brinton has told members at the North West Regional Conference this morning that the Federal Board will discuss whether there should be a special Conference to decide on Vince Cable’s proposals for Party Reform. There are two that require a change in the Federal Constitution. The first is the idea that any registered supporters would get a vote for party leader and the other is that the leadership would be open to someone who isn’t a member of the Westminster Parliament.

The supporters’ scheme itself doesn’t need the authority of Conference to set it up – that could happen straight away.

Doing away with the time that you have to be a member before you can be a candidate for the party is something that is decided by the state parties individually.

I wrote in August about what was needed to put the changes into action.

So, to change any of these things, the constitution would have to change. Here, article 2.10 is your friend.

2.10 This Constitution may only be altered: (a) by a two-thirds majority of members present and voting at the FederalConference; (b) where any such alteration has been submitted in accordance with theStanding Orders of that Conference by the Federal Board or any other persons or bodies entitled to submit motions or amendments under Article 8.6 and notified to Local Parties at least six weeks in advance; and (c) in the case of any alteration to the relative powers and functions of the Federal Party and the State Parties or to this paragraph (c), it is passed by the internal procedures of each State Party.



So we know we’d have to go to Federal Conference. But when?

We can’t change the constitution in Brighton because we would have had to have been notified of a constitutional amendment by now. Are we seriously going to do it in Spring or at any time between Autumn and Spring as the Brexit stuff reaches its climax? You’d have trouble setting a date that wasn’t likely to be consumed by a referendum or an election. And are we really going to spend our Spring Conference, two weeks before we leave the EU, on internal constitutional matters? I would question the wisdom of that one because it really would not look good. For me the sensible time to do all this would be September 2019.

So what does the Constitution say about how we hold a Special Conference?

Here we have Article 8.12 to help us out

The Conference shall normally meet twice a year, for a week in the early autumn and a weekend in the early spring; additional meetings may be summoned upon the requisition of the Federal Board or the Federal Policy Committee or the Conference itself or 200 members, in not fewer than 20 local parties. A meeting may be cancelled by the Federal Board in exceptional circumstances.

The cost of a Special Conference is measured in tens of thousands of pounds. Even if that is covered by a donation (and if it is, I think we ought to know who is paying and think about what agenda they might have), we have to look at the opportunity cost. The political situation is so fragile at the moment that there could be a referendum or a general election at any point in the next few months.

Those who favour a quick decision on Vince’s proposals will argue that we need to get on with it to show that we are changing and are becoming a different sort of political party. But as Adam Bernard pointed out yesterday, process changes aren’t the answer:

People aren’t supporting us because a) they don’t trust us; b) they don’t foresee us having any power any time soon; or c) they don’t like what we’re selling. None of these proposals solves any of those problems.

There is a lot of concern about a new party emerging out of the ashes of Brexit and taking all our support.

If you look at what has brought people to us in massive numbers in the last few years, the first huge surge came as Nick Clegg gave his powerfully heart-wrenching resignation speech in the wake of the disastrous 2015 election. Let’s just remind ourselves what he said:

It is no exaggeration to say that in the absence of strong and statesmanlike leadership, Britain’s place in Europe and the world, and the continued existence of our United Kingdom itself, is now in grave jeopardy. And the cruellest irony of all is that it is exactly at this time that British liberalism – that fine, noble tradition that believes that we are stronger together and weaker apart – is more needed than ever before. We must keep fighting for it. That is both the great challenge and the great cause that my successor will have to face. I will always give my unstinting support to all those who continue to keep the flame of British liberalism alive. On the morning after the most crushing blow to the Liberal Democrats since our party was founded it is easy to imagine that there is no road back. But there is because there is no path to a fairer, greener, freer Britain without British liberalism showing the way. This is a very dark hour for our party but we cannot and will not allow decent liberal values to be extinguished overnight. Our party will come back. Our party will win again. It will take patience, resilience and grit. But that is what has built our party before – and will rebuild it again.

The second time was in the wake of the Brexit Referendum where Tim Farron so clearly said, very soon after the result, that we would campaign to stay in the EU.

There is a moral here. Say something that grips people and they will turn to you.

Surely that’s where our effort should be concentrated now, not on spending thousands on gathering in a room and looking inward, especially when any date we set might be upstaged by rapidly moving events.

I think that the leader has a right to put forward proposals and members and the Conference should consider them. However, as a member of the Federal Board, I am minded to oppose any request for a Special Conference. We can take it to Spring or delay until Autumn next year. The world want fall apart if we do that. Our country is at greater risk of falling apart and we should be devoting our entire attention to sorting out that mess in the short term.

What do you think?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings