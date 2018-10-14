Lord William Wallace writes…Heading towards a real crisis?

When I first read a commentator in a serious newspaper saying, in the early summer, that the UK was heading towards a potential political and constitutional crisis, of the sort that we have not faced for a century, I thought that was an exaggeration. Now I’m not so sure. In the course of the next few weeks, if the Prime Minister’s attempts to achieve a deal to leave the EU which will at once satisfy enough members of her party, appeal to a number of Labour MPs as well, keep the DUP on board, and not provoke a run on the pound and a slump in business confidence, collapse, with less than six months to go before the UK is due to leave, British politics – and the British economy – will be in unknown territory.
The atmosphere in Westminster is surreal. I ran into two senior Conservatives with whom I have worked this week, both of whom remarked bitterly to me about the behaviour of colleagues within their own party. Confusion, bitter rivalries, and for some despair, grip many MPs within the Labour Party as well. Neither House is busy; legislation is thin, while we all wait for the government to send us the weight of bills and statutory instruments needed to arrive at an orderly transition at the end of March. It’s now almost too late to manage that without emergency sessions and extended sittings. Even the trade bill, which has been through the Commons and had its second reading in the Lords, is now stalled until some clarity emerges on what sort of future relationship it needs to cover. And behind that stretches a succession of bills and statutory instruments, promised for last Spring and postponed by the government’s own failure to agree.
The government statement on Tuesday, as Parliament returned, talked of a possible ‘delay between the end of the implementation period and the entry into force of the treaty on our future relationship.’ That suggests that the current uncertainty, which is leading banks and companies to start moving investment and staff out of Britain, could lead after the 21-month transition period, to a void without an agreed framework. Most trade experts say that it will take 3-5 years to negotiate a treaty which will then require ratification by 27 EU states as well as the UK. The battle within the Conservatives about whether any ‘temporary’ arrangements should be strictly time-limited is about what happens in 2021, with the ideologues determined that we drop out of current arrangements then, and the pragmatists within the government (yes, there are still a few) recognising that our economy – and our security and foreign policy – need certainty about some continuing framework.
Meanwhile, panic preparations are underway to prepare for a ‘No Deal’ outcome, which begins to look quite possible. You will have heard of the start of work on lorry parks stretching back for Dover – for up to 10,000 lorries, potentially tying up a significant part of the freight transport fleet. Stories from Whitehall say that officials are being pulled out of their regular duties into emergency teams to prepare for a No Deal scenario. Across the water, the DUP is threatening to bring down the government, while the SNP is preparing to campaign for a second independence referendum if the UK crashes out of the EU – which they would probably win. The possibility that the UK might break up, with Northern Ireland opinion moving towards favouring unification with Dublin and Scotland going it alone, looks real.
Liberal Democrats have very little purchase on this drama, being played out within the Conservative Party, also within Labour, while we are sidelined as the fourth party within Parliament. But we should be actively intervening however and whenever we can. We’ve reached this pointed because the Conservative Government triggered Article 50 without any agreed plan for how we would leave or what our future relationship would be. The Prime Minister has survived by putting off many of the most difficult choices, while giving in to hard Brexiteers/English nationalists on her back-benches. The Labour leadership’s silence on this fundamental issue facing Britain has allowed the government to drift on. The UK COULD have achieved a well-managed exit, if we had opted for the Norwegian model of the European Economic Area; but the hard-liners vetoed that, and it’s now almost too late to rescue a satisfactory deal. This is not just the wrong outcome; it’s the outcome of deep incompetence, weak leadership of both major parties, and prejudice and disregard for evidence on both sides. Tell your MP that, whatever her party; phone in to your local radio, write to the paper, tweet as much as you can. This is not just an outcome that could well be a historic disaster for England, and for the UK as a whole; it’s a disaster which ought to sink the Conservative Party for a generation, and shake the Labour Party to its core.
I’m torn. I want to stop Brexit. But I fear that a disastrous ill-managed Brexit would do immense damage to our economy, society, and political life, so half-hope that some patched up deal might save us from that. I hope I’m exaggerating, in my turn – but I worry that my fears might come true.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
Stopping Brexit completely would mean that the wounds it has already influcted would not heal for a generation, if at all. Lord Wallace is right. It really is up to the Tories and Labour to sort things out. Any further attempt to crash the party would smack of opportunism at best and cynicism at worst.
As I said in another post, with a country still more or less equally divided, nobody is likely to get all of their cake and be able to eat it. A black and white solution to a black and white question is how dictatorships function, but not so called democracies.
Next month’s summit, and possibly an extra one in December or in the early New Year, should give us a far better idea how things are panning out. As the Germans might say, given how much they depend on a functioning EU; “Abwarten und Tee trinken”.
This summed up my feelings exactly.
I’m a committed remainer and always will be, but I find myself hoping that if the peoples’ vote can’t be won, there might be some kind of cobbled together fudge to avoid the worst consequences of the repeated, shameful manipulations within the Conservative and Labour parties.
It is tragic to see small, unrepresentative groups (including the shrinking Conservative membership) hold all of the rest of us to ransom while playing their power games with real lives. It’s a breakdown of democracy: the abandonment of consensus, inclusivity and compromise. It started with Thatcher and is coming home to roost now.
I don’t like the language of moderation and centrism, but maybe we should continue to emphasise (in the face of political insanity) that we are the party of reason, open discussion, inclusive debate, building consensus, compromise and sustainable decisions that work for the interests of the whole country.
“Stopping Brexit completely would mean that the wounds it has already influcted would not heal for a generation, if at all.”
And not stopping Brexit will cause worse wounds for longer.
If we fail to stop Brexit we will all be preoccupied dealing with the immense damage that will be done to our economy and our society with masively decreased income and massively decreased goodwill from the rest of the world.
If we do stop Brexit, we will then have the time and the energy to say, “OK, now let’s fix what’s wrong with this country”.
@Rob Parsons “If we do stop Brexit, we will then have the time and the energy to say, “OK, now let’s fix what’s wrong with this country”.”
Sadly, if Brexit is stopped then we’re simply back to where we were a couple of years ago (though perhaps even more polarised) with no political party looking any more likely to “fix what’s wrong with this country” than they ever did.
What was and is needed is a message that gives positive reasons to support remaining in the EU and ideas which address the concerns of those who believe Brexit might change their lives for the better.
@Rob Parsons
So, it’s man the barricades, then? Talking to friends (and they are still friends) and relatives, who voted to leave the EU, it is pretty clear that, given another opportunity, they would still vote to leave. It’s a bit like Trump supporters still backing their ‘Leader’ regardless of all the adverse publicity. You just cannot airbrush the vote two years ago out of history. It happened and it was democratic, even if the question put had more holes in it than a colander.
I have long supported the economic argument to remain, and I still do. However, if it is impossible to convince a clear majority that it’s the right one – and by that I mean remain support being over 60% at least and holding firm – we are back to the sentence of mine that you quoted at the start of your post. By the way, that verb should, of course, have been “inflicted”.
It’s hard to see a good way ahead. Brexit going ahead with no deal or only a temporary customs union will damage the economy and studies seem to indicate that the lower paid would suffer most. Extreme Brexiters have talked about removing employment rights (see today’s Observer). Stopping Brexit could lead to a surge in right wing support and unrest on the streets. The Express and Mail would have a field day! The whole government exercise so far has been against a background of party management and it probably is within the Conservative party that things will be settled one way or another.
Nevertheless, I intend to be at the Peoples Vote march as I think only another referendum could sort things out, albeit still with a major reaction from leavers if remain won. The upside is that the Tories would probably fall apart.
“Liberal Democrats have very little purchase on this drama, being played out within the Conservative Party, also within Labour, while we are sidelined as the fourth party within Parliament.”
You do the LibDems a great disservice Lord Wallace, in the event the political class achieve their aim to undermine and reverse the democratic decision of the majority, in the biggest national vote ever in this country, then I have no doubt the party will receive its just reward at the ballot box at the next GE, whenever that may be.
Your party will pay a political price , and no early attempt such as this to try and minimise your role will allow you to escape, I mean who could forget the attempts by the unelected LibDem ‘noble’ Lords to scuttle the decisions of the elected house.
As ye sow, so shall you reap.
I’m afraid Lord Wallace you have fallen for the myth that our polticians are competent, they are not. For years we have been fed a lie that our failings are due to the EU, they are not, they are much nearer home in our failing political class. Yes it is tempting to do what our politician’s have long done, blame someone else, fudge it and kick the decsion forward to a later date, but in the meanwhile things will get worse. The siren cry don’t upset the leave voters is wrong, Jack and Co for all their bombast will be the first to squeal tis not fair when their pensions get cut and they have to pay for their care. Tis simple Brexit will make us poorer and while it is tempting to say, “well those that will suffer most voted for it, suck it up”, it isn’t very Liberal to wish such pain on them. Brexit is powered by anger, the anger that we are not as exceptional as we believe, our society is in crises and we are getting poorer, the easy thing is to blame someone else for our ills but the real reason is much closer to home. While other countries worked we played at being the world police man and being a friend to spivs. It came at a high price, but let’s blame the EU not ourselves, for we are exceptional ain’t we Jack.
We are in a crisis now. The reality is that there is a fair amount of work which should have been done to leave the European Union. The work has been done by civil servants. The same work has been done by the European Parliament and by the Commission. The whole issue could have been settled months ago.
However we have a weak and ineffectual government. No one will face up to the reality of the decisions which need to be made, and in fact have been made. Unless we face that major problems are caused by our electoral system, until we face up to the need to control the media, in short until we enter the twentieth century things will continue to get worse. The twenty first century is I am afraid beyond us.
Tom,
Facing the fact that are issues are down to us, rather than blaming some one else seems to be beyond us as a society. Perhaps Brexit will finally make us face our place in the world and the need to reform our society, poltical class and economy. I fear however no matter how bad it gets twill always be someone else’s fault, I mean our present state is the fault of the EU and not our failing poltical and managerial class, just ask the brave Brexiteers they will tell you it is so, without the EU they would have bounded ahead; unlikely as they can’t even organise a march or win a vote with out American and Russian help.
When I saw the title I thought, for just a moment, that perhaps at least one Lib Dem had woken up to the trouble was brewing in Italy. But, perhaps surprisingly for the most pro-EU of all UK parties, the article was just another addition to the long list of Brexit articles. What happens over the channel doesn’t seem to arouse much interest.
The EU’s problem with the common currency and deficit countries like Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal etc is much more serious than anything the UK has to cope with. Even previously successful countries like Finland are having big trouble adjusting their economy to the euro. The problem is that the EU is trying to achieve the impossible.
In any currency union we can see that money will always gravitate to already wealthy areas. The poorer regions will end up in debt and recession and the coffers of the wealthy areas will overflow with unspendable surpluses.
You can’t get around this by devising a rule to say that this shouldn’t happen. You may as well have a rule saying that water should flow up hill.
Larry Elliot is one of the few to have the right take on the looming problem of Italian and other eurozone debt. As he says:
” The risk is not that one country will jump out of the burning building but that the building will eventually collapse with everybody in it.”
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/may/20/italys-policies-make-sense-its-eurozone-rules-that-are-absurd
@Frankie
“It came at a high price, but let’s blame the EU not ourselves, for we are exceptional ain’t we Jack.”
You sound like a little boy looking around for somebody to say what a clever little boy you are, very strange indeed.
PS. Oh! By the way this uneducated northern Leaver from a two up two down, who apparently doesn’t know what he votes for, long ago give up on expecting anything in the way of a decent pension from any of the incompetent politicians that have run this country in my lifetime. I’ve bought, rented and sold properties for decades dear boy, and invest in speculative companies on the market. I take a risk, and am prepared to take the consequences, but I sometimes reap the rewards. If I wanted to, I could walk away from this country tomorrow, but some of us have to try and save it from people like you.
Now eat up your Granola like a good boy.
John Marriott: I think “influcted” has a nice ring to it, actually 🙂
I agree we cannot just airbrush the 2016 vote out of history. And I agree a lot of Leave voters are determined to uphold their vote. But a lot are not, and the opinion polls this year have consistently shown majorities to remain. I have no problems about the margin. If a less than 4% margin was sufficient to take us out then a less than 4% margin will be sufficient to keep us in.
Whichever side wins, there are going to be a lot of unhappy people. Leave winning will hurt a lot more people than remain winning, and I’d much prefer it if leave voters were the unhappy ones. There is no perfect answer to this quandary, but stayng in is far the best of the available ones.
Peter Watson: it would be easy for us to be back where we were two years ago, but a lot of people have learned a lot in that time. No, I don’t expect either Tories or Labour to change much – they each still have too many interests vested in the status quo. But we can still fight for what we belive in and what is needed – moving investment and prosperity northwards and westwards, fixing the land and housing markets, making sure that everyone pays their taxes, fixing the rotten way people are represented in our political system. And that’s just for starters.
Lord Wallace talks sense. The main problem though, is , in leaving it , no pun intended, to other parties, this one is too oriented to stopping the whole thing , so much so, that any notion of doing the best deal is not forthcoming from spokespeople , nearly enough from any parties.
Peter Martin is correct, this party does not, and never did, a strong critique of the EU or neighbours. On EU policy , on French intransigence over refugees or migrants, at the borders, on the wave of national feeling, liberal oriented Europeans are not offering much other than, status quo.
Constitutional crises concern a problem or conflict in the function of a government that the political constitution or other fundamental governing law is perceived to be unable to resolve.
The Brexit conundrum has parallels with the Asquith government and the People’s budget of 1909. Following the defeat of the budget in the Lords, Asquith called an immediate general election declaring that “the will of the people…must within the lifetime of a single Parliament, be made effective”.
The verdict of the election, however, was inconclusive. The Conservatives made substantial gains and the Liberals depended on the support of Labour and Irish Nationalist MPs (eager to see Irish home rule) to continue in government. The Lords, meanwhile, took the view that the Budget now had a popular mandate and passed it in April 1910.
Almost immediately the Government introduced its Parliament Bill, and held a second general election. The election in December 1910, however, resulted in little change, with the Liberals and Conservatives both winning 272 seats. The Liberal government continued with Irish Party support (based upon a committment to Home Rule for Ireland) until the formation of a national government when WW1 broke out.
There are probably only two options ahead – the kind of patched-up deal that Lord Wallace refers to that would probably require Libdems replacing the DUP in a supply and confidence agreement with the Conservatives or a binary in/out People’s Vote.