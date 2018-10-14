Lord William Wallace writes…Heading towards a real crisis?

When I first read a commentator in a serious newspaper saying, in the early summer, that the UK was heading towards a potential political and constitutional crisis, of the sort that we have not faced for a century, I thought that was an exaggeration. Now I’m not so sure. In the course of the next few weeks, if the Prime Minister’s attempts to achieve a deal to leave the EU which will at once satisfy enough members of her party, appeal to a number of Labour MPs as well, keep the DUP on board, and not provoke a run on the pound and a slump in business confidence, collapse, with less than six months to go before the UK is due to leave, British politics – and the British economy – will be in unknown territory.

The atmosphere in Westminster is surreal. I ran into two senior Conservatives with whom I have worked this week, both of whom remarked bitterly to me about the behaviour of colleagues within their own party. Confusion, bitter rivalries, and for some despair, grip many MPs within the Labour Party as well. Neither House is busy; legislation is thin, while we all wait for the government to send us the weight of bills and statutory instruments needed to arrive at an orderly transition at the end of March. It’s now almost too late to manage that without emergency sessions and extended sittings. Even the trade bill, which has been through the Commons and had its second reading in the Lords, is now stalled until some clarity emerges on what sort of future relationship it needs to cover. And behind that stretches a succession of bills and statutory instruments, promised for last Spring and postponed by the government’s own failure to agree.

The government statement on Tuesday, as Parliament returned, talked of a possible ‘delay between the end of the implementation period and the entry into force of the treaty on our future relationship.’ That suggests that the current uncertainty, which is leading banks and companies to start moving investment and staff out of Britain, could lead after the 21-month transition period, to a void without an agreed framework. Most trade experts say that it will take 3-5 years to negotiate a treaty which will then require ratification by 27 EU states as well as the UK. The battle within the Conservatives about whether any ‘temporary’ arrangements should be strictly time-limited is about what happens in 2021, with the ideologues determined that we drop out of current arrangements then, and the pragmatists within the government (yes, there are still a few) recognising that our economy – and our security and foreign policy – need certainty about some continuing framework.

Meanwhile, panic preparations are underway to prepare for a ‘No Deal’ outcome, which begins to look quite possible. You will have heard of the start of work on lorry parks stretching back for Dover – for up to 10,000 lorries, potentially tying up a significant part of the freight transport fleet. Stories from Whitehall say that officials are being pulled out of their regular duties into emergency teams to prepare for a No Deal scenario. Across the water, the DUP is threatening to bring down the government, while the SNP is preparing to campaign for a second independence referendum if the UK crashes out of the EU – which they would probably win. The possibility that the UK might break up, with Northern Ireland opinion moving towards favouring unification with Dublin and Scotland going it alone, looks real.

Liberal Democrats have very little purchase on this drama, being played out within the Conservative Party, also within Labour, while we are sidelined as the fourth party within Parliament. But we should be actively intervening however and whenever we can. We’ve reached this pointed because the Conservative Government triggered Article 50 without any agreed plan for how we would leave or what our future relationship would be. The Prime Minister has survived by putting off many of the most difficult choices, while giving in to hard Brexiteers/English nationalists on her back-benches. The Labour leadership’s silence on this fundamental issue facing Britain has allowed the government to drift on. The UK COULD have achieved a well-managed exit, if we had opted for the Norwegian model of the European Economic Area; but the hard-liners vetoed that, and it’s now almost too late to rescue a satisfactory deal. This is not just the wrong outcome; it’s the outcome of deep incompetence, weak leadership of both major parties, and prejudice and disregard for evidence on both sides. Tell your MP that, whatever her party; phone in to your local radio, write to the paper, tweet as much as you can. This is not just an outcome that could well be a historic disaster for England, and for the UK as a whole; it’s a disaster which ought to sink the Conservative Party for a generation, and shake the Labour Party to its core.

I’m torn. I want to stop Brexit. But I fear that a disastrous ill-managed Brexit would do immense damage to our economy, society, and political life, so half-hope that some patched up deal might save us from that. I hope I’m exaggerating, in my turn – but I worry that my fears might come true.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.