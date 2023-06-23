Celebrating Windrush 75th Anniversary

From left: William Houngbo, Cllr Rachel Bentley, Bishop of Southwark, Roderick Lynch and Sir Simon Hughes at the service at Southwark Cathedral

I commend Lib Dem Diversity Leader William Houngbo for putting on an event in Parliament (Floella Benjamin marks Windrush Day with event in Parliament) with Nicole Turner, the Diversity Manager from LD HQ.

Baroness Benjamin, a Liberal Democrat, gave an emotional yet powerful speech. She is a true Windrush veteran with an evil wicked racist story to tell; a story that moved me to tears.

Floella told members of the black business community the benefits of becoming a member or a supporter of the Liberal Democrats. I concur with all what she had said. However, where I depart from what was rightly glowingly said, I am scornful of the lack of engagement with the minority communities across the United Kingdom, especially the black community.

Members of the black community are looking for a political home, they need an alternative. We as a party are not engaging with them in meaningful numbers.

Lord John Alderdice and Baroness Dorothy Thornhill chaired two recent reviews, and recommendations were made. What has happened since then? You tell me if you have taken on board any of those recommendations locally. Somehow, after listening to the chatter of some of the party activists, I don’t think so.

If we wish to look like the people we wish to represent then we also have to talk and listen to them.

The General Election Review of 2019 had 240 submissions and after the reading of 22,000 emails it was quite clear from the responses that lack of engaging with the minority communities is costing us dearly at the ballot box. That came across loud and clear.

The 75th Windrush Anniversary has shown the contribution that Afro-Caribbean people have made to the United Kingdom since the Empire Windrush Docked at Tilbury Docks in 1948.

The King and Queen have shown what engagement with the black community means by attending various events..

Numerous events across the U.K. have been held in commemoration of the Windrush black community. What has been our official input? – none. Or nothing I’m aware of.

The National Windrush 75th Anniversary Service was held at Southwark Cathedral. Southwark being one of the most diverse communities in the country. Conservatives and Labour had senior politicians in the congregation. Labour had the majority share: David Lammy, Yvette Cooper, Dawn Butler, Sadiq Khan plus another three others.

No senior Lib Dem Politicians in the congregation. Even the King Charles sent representatives to this event.

There are some party members among us who take engagement with the minority communities seriously. Sir Simon Hughes, Cllr Irina Von Wiese, Cllr Rachel Bentley and William Houngbo (London Diversity Leader) along with myself were in attendance.

What did you do to mark the 75th Windrush Anniversary?

How many members of the Black Community have you signed up recently as a member or supporter?

Could you do more, do you need help? LDCRE is a good place to start.

* Roderick Lynch is Chair of the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality.