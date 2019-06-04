+++Change UK loses six of its 11 MPs – defections to Lib Dems “expected”

From The Guardian:
Six of Change UK’s 11 MPs, including its spokesman, Chuka Umunna, and interim leader Heidi Allen, have abandoned the fledgling party after its dire performance at the European elections.
Change UK issued a press release saying it now had just five MPs, who will be led by the former Conservative business minister and anti-Brexit campaigner Anna Soubry.
The others remaining are the former Labour MPs Mike Gapes, Chris Leslie, Joan Ryan and Ann Coffey.
…None of the departing MPs are defecting immediately to the resurgent Liberal Democrats; but party sources said they expected some to do so in the future.
It appears many of the MPs from Change that are the least ‘Lib Dem friendly’ – Ryan, Leslie, Gapes – are amongst those staying put. Unhelpfully, Chuka is no longer one of the ChUKers, and people are already calling the ones staying loyal as ‘continuity Change’, making the whole farce even more difficult to follow. But the new independent (again) group seems to have MPs in it that are less opposed to Liberal values than their former colleagues…
Any coincidence that this happens before nominations close?
I tried not to laugh … but I failed.
We are not a safe haven for defunct fly by nights. Chuka and co are political opportunists. Ratting 3 times in one year would warrant inclusion in Guinness Book of Records under number of coats, turned in one year.
I’d be surprised if some or all of the CUKers didn’t come across. There’s a lot of talent there in Chukka Umna and Heidi Allen in particular. In some respects I think it can only be a good thing if they come across before nominations for the leadership close. It will be good to hear fresh voices and if Umna was to win it would be nice to someone who isn’t white speaking for us for a change.