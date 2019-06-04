Caron Lindsay

Support your chosen leadership candidates – and the Lib Dem presence at Prides

By | Tue 4th June 2019 - 11:55 am

Going to a Lib Dem event and wondering what to wear?

Want to show which leadership candidate you are supporting?

Well, the people who brought you the Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts have brought out a new range for the leadership campaigns.

You can buy your Team Jo and/or Team Ed t-shirts in a range of colours and sizes here. I should probably point out that these are unofficial and not merchandise of either campaign.

Jennie Rigg, who designs most of the t-shirts on behalf of the Awkward Squad writes here about how any profits go to LGBT+ Lib Dems to fund Pride packages. 

This will help to build our presence at the growing number of Pride events across the country. I absolutely love Pride. And I am kind of thrilled that the all day meeting in London I had on the day of Pride in Edinburgh has been cancelled. Nor do I have to work, like I had to last year, so I can immerse myself in the colourful, joyful events. Liberal Democrats have been at the forefront of LGBT+ rights for so long and it’s fantastic that both leadership candidates are enthusiastic supporters.

There is a whole range of t-shirts. Bollocks to Brexit is still available, along with LGBT+, Lib Dem Immigrants, Pride and a wonderful Vince Cable’s hat version. Browse here.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 4th Jun - 12:18pm
    Mrs Thatcher's rebate?
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 4th Jun - 12:12pm
    "All you really need to know is that he was endorsed by the Ku Klux Klan" 2016, Presidential candidate, Mrs H. Clinton. In my view...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 4th Jun - 12:11pm
    @Joseph Bourke "Conservatives would not agree to tax rises to do that, it would have had to be done by even more cuts elsewhere? The...
  • User AvatarIan Hurdley 4th Jun - 11:55am
    Because of our small size in Parliament we have been tempted to indulge in navel-gazing at times. Yes, our members decide policy but even with...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 4th Jun - 11:24am
    Matthew, "we were in a real dilemma about how to deal with paying for universities. If we were to insist that the government paid for...
  • User AvatarJohn Probert 4th Jun - 11:22am
    We must have a leader who will prioritise solving the housing shortage and also set up a commission to find ways to redress our dis-balanced...