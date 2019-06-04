Support your chosen leadership candidates – and the Lib Dem presence at Prides

Going to a Lib Dem event and wondering what to wear?

Want to show which leadership candidate you are supporting?

Well, the people who brought you the Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts have brought out a new range for the leadership campaigns.

You can buy your Team Jo and/or Team Ed t-shirts in a range of colours and sizes here. I should probably point out that these are unofficial and not merchandise of either campaign.

Jennie Rigg, who designs most of the t-shirts on behalf of the Awkward Squad writes here about how any profits go to LGBT+ Lib Dems to fund Pride packages.

This will help to build our presence at the growing number of Pride events across the country. I absolutely love Pride. And I am kind of thrilled that the all day meeting in London I had on the day of Pride in Edinburgh has been cancelled. Nor do I have to work, like I had to last year, so I can immerse myself in the colourful, joyful events. Liberal Democrats have been at the forefront of LGBT+ rights for so long and it’s fantastic that both leadership candidates are enthusiastic supporters.

There is a whole range of t-shirts. Bollocks to Brexit is still available, along with LGBT+, Lib Dem Immigrants, Pride and a wonderful Vince Cable’s hat version. Browse here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings