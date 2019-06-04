Kishan Devani: Lib Dems back in business

Kishan Devani joined the Liberal Democrats from the Conservatives 18 month sago and has since become a Vice President of the LIb Dem Campaign for Racial Equality. He wrote for Asian Lite International about the fantastic results in the recent local and European elections.

Remain voters have surged to overtake anti-Brexit parties in the European elections in the UK last week, with us the Liberal Democrats achieving our best results ever! This is clearly an endorsement of our ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ & ‘Stop Brexit’ message. It is now evident that the British people want to end this madness & shambles of a process – putting an end to this entire undeliverable fantasy. We came 1st in London and topped the poll in a number of councils where the Labour Party had won in the last European Parliament elections in 2014. Our party which is unashamedly campaigning to cancel our exit from the European Union, came into the elections with just one representative in the European Parliament – we now have 16! We also topped the polls in Remain-voting areas in the south east which we are targeting for the next general election, like Kingston upon Thames, Richmond Upon Thames, St Albans, Cambridge, Oxford, and Cheltenham.

Kishan says we are back in business

We picked up votes from both Labour and the Conservatives, with the most eye-catching result of the night coming in Islington, north London, where we won despite Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry both representing the borough in parliament. This should be a wake up call for the Labour Leadership – but I fear not – as they appear to be in a delusional mess, adding to the self absorbed Conservative party (who always have a habit of putting their party before our country!). For those that had any doubt – we are clearly back in business beating the Tories and Labour. Our Stop Brexit message has been heard by the people and we shall not give up our campaign until we give the people a final say on Brexit and Stop this disastrous mess once and for all.

