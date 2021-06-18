Chesham & Amersham: Ed Davey hails huge victory

Paul Walter

By | Fri 18th June 2021 - 2:48 am

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey has hailed a stunning victory in the Chesham and Amersham by-election and insisted that “the Tory Blue Wall is beginning to crumble.”

Reacting to the party’s incredible gain in Chesham and Amersham, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This is a huge victory for the Liberal Democrats. The people of Chesham and Amersham have sent a shockwave through British politics.

We were told it was impossible for any party to beat the Tories here in Buckinghamshire. We were told this seat was too safe and the Tories too strong. This Liberal Democrat win has proved them utterly wrong.

Across the south, the Tory Blue Wall is beginning to crumble. Here and in great swathes of the country, only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives and breach their Blue Wall.

Sarah Green will be a great local champion for the people of Chesham and Amersham, and the Liberal Democrats will be a strong voice for everyone who feels let down and taken for granted by this dreadful Tory Government.

This amazing win will strengthen our fight to safeguard our precious natural environment and build a fairer, greener, more caring country.

