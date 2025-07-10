Christine Jardine’s response in full

Following on from yesterday’s report of her sacking as the Party’s Spokesperson for Women and Equalities, and Scotland, Christine Jardine has published what can only be described as a classy response…

Dear Ed,

It is with sadness I am responding to your decision to remove me as the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Women and Equalities, and Scotland following the Welfare Bill votes.

I wanted to thank you for all the support you have given me over the past 8 years. Please know I wish my successors all the best, and I will do anything I can to aid them in their new role.

It is not a surprise to you that I have been unhappy about how we have voted in some instances in recent months, but my loyalty to the party meant I would not, and did not break the whip. I have always understood we are asked to do things we don’t agree with, but this vote was personal to me in a way which meant I could not abstain. I want to set out my reasons for my decision.

As you know, my late husband Calum, was bipolar. Several people around me have mental health conditions the amendment dismissed as ‘minor’, and not worthy of support. I could not in good conscience do anything other than vote against another Conservative attempt to remove help from those who need it the most. Regardless of my personal circumstances, as Equalities Spokesperson, this is an equalities issue and I could not let down those who are relying on people in power to speak on their behalf. The expression of support I have had from members of the public, the membership and members across the House, has reassured me the choice I made was right, and I am content with that.

The Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish Liberal Democrats, remain my political home. What has happened today doesn’t diminish my commitment and I will continue to work hard on the issues I care about. Never has the country needed people, politicians, to do this more than right now. I will do everything I can to ensure the delivery of the liberal country, and world, we both want to see, especially in the run up to the crucial elections in Scotland next year.

Finally, I would like to thank all party and parliamentary staff, as well as the volunteers who have been alongside me on this journey. I am so grateful to them for all they do.

Best,

Christine Jardine MP

Edinburgh West