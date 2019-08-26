Closing Parliament to force no deal would be an outrage

You may have seen reports that Boris Johnson is considering closing Parliament for six weeks in order to block MPs from extending Article 50 for a further period.
Our Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake remarked on this yesterday:
If Boris Johnson can find a kooky or irregular way to shut Parliament out of the Brexit process it will be an outrage.
No deal will destroy our economy, it will have a dramatic impact on the cost of living and it will mean less access to medicines that keep people alive. Parliament must be able to challenge Ministers on the damage it will cause.
Whilst Boris Johnson wants to shut people and Parliament out, Liberal Democrats want to do the opposite by giving voters the final say on Brexit with an option to remain in the EU.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist.
This reminds me of Charles 1st confronting Parliament before the English Civil War.
Churchill believed that an MP and therefore Parliament serves the country and its people 1st then their constituencies and lastly their Party.
Pushing Brexit thru,destroying stability leading to uncertain future on a close vote built on ‘terminological inexactitudes’ as Mogg would say is based on keeping the Conservatives in power who are desperately trying to stop their demise.
Swinsons meeting with others must come up with concrete proposals.
How many times were we told that ‘Brexit’ would give the UK parliamentary ‘sovereignty’?
Johnson’s proposed action is the sort of political shenanigans one might expect from ‘el presidente’ of a banana republic.
Still that’s what can happen when ‘single minded ideology’ takes over…. thanks ‘Leavers’.
Totally agree with Paul’s article
However we have to UP our game, our language and our OUTRAGE at what this Charlatan and his followers are doing.
We are sounding too reasonable.
We have a compliant Press Electoral Commission and Ofcom all failing to act in the interests of a balanced, fair and Democratic Society.
The Gloves need to be off.
‘No deal will destroy our economy’… How does having a degree in physics make someone an expert in Economics? The answer is that it does not, and so Mr Brake’s statement is just flimsy opinion, and most certainly not a statement of fact. There are economists who are anti Brexit and there are those that are pro Brexit, but simply repeating such a fatuous line does not make it a fact. (I did bother to study Economics at A level and as part of a degree, but not sure why I bothered as apparently you get it free as a Remainer).
To take the Physics/Economics analogy further, Newton’s first Law a body will remain at rest or in uniform motion in a straight line unless acted on by an external force. Hence the economy will continue unless there is an external force such as a no deal Brexit. Perhaps Parliament would benefit from some more physicists.
Prorogation would be a constitutional outrage. Our Parliament is sovereign. The current House of Commons was elected well after the 2016 referendum, so there can be no excuse that their election might in any way be considered as outdated. Parliament should “take back control”.
Charles 1st was the last dictatorial leader who thought he could defy the will of Parliament with impunity. And look what happened to him!
There would be one upside, in the next GE, all the centre ground Tories would be so outraged they would flock to vote for the LibDems whilst if no-deal was done without any fiddling they would accept it reluctantly, as would the country. More likely a GE a week before Brexit date, Boris having positioned no-deal Brexit as an opportunity for a low tax reform of the country which is the only way it would work. LibDem’s would then get a boost from Boris’s annihilation of Labour’s policies and LibDem’s might end up in second place.
Yes, closing Parliament would be an outrage, and a very dangerous precedent (even though it possibly may be legal).
Just as MPs ignoring and seeking to overturn the result of a referendum would be an outrage and a very dangerous precedent (even if it would be technically legal).
Bit late to state ” The gloves should cone off”, never mind the gloves the boots should have been flying every time a Brexi or Lexi popped up. They are nieve, but that doesn’t make them any less dangerous. When bad times come and they will, consoling yourself with”I was nice to idiots” really won’t help. It won’t help them either, prodominately uneducated and old they will be the first to discover how much they had to lose and are losing. I’d take a wage that the first to cry and whail will be the Brexi’s and particularly the Lexi’s. How long before I hear “Alas my little village for people like me has been devastated”, not long at all would be my guess.