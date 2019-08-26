Paul Walter

The staggering amount of steelwork used in the Great Western railway electrification

I’m grateful to Andy Hyde who left this comment on our recent HS2 article by Peter Wrigley:

…One concern I have is the ability of these projects to rack up unnecessary costs in developing new ways of doing x, y or z, just because HS2 is new. The best example of this is the Great Western electrification (the great getting lesser as time progresses), as I understand it contractors were given a free hand to design the overhead electrical systems rather than use tried and tested existing technology, this has resulted in the staggering amount of gantry steelwork along the entire route, compared to any other similar system here or across Europe (just look at it!), causing a major cost overrun. Possibly leading to the cancellation of the Swansea/Valleys/Bath and Midland electrification schemes…

This is a view of which I was unaware but certainly rang true with my experience of living next door to the newly electrified line. As you can see from these photos (above and below) taken during my regular dog walk this morning, the sheer volume of metalwork is absolutely incredible. Every twenty yards there is another vast steel gantry – right along the line to Paddington from Newbury!

The payback period for this project must stretch to several millennia!

  • William Fowler 26th Aug '19 - 1:40pm

    This is down to the stupidity of allowing companies a reasonable return on capital, say five percent… sounds reasonable until you realise the more you spend the more hard cash in the form of profit you get (and also one reason why energy co’s are so keen to whack up prices). The steel companies were happy, anyway.

