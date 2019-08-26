Surely there is a way that Johnson can give us a treat on Halloween, rather than a trick?

Here are, to my mind, three significant things about Boris Johnson in the context of the current Brexit dilemma:

1. It is conceivable that he harbours ideas of having statues of himself built in future. When grappling with the choice of being a politician or a journalist, he allegedly once said:

They don’t put up statues to journalists

2. It is also conceivable that he sees politics as needing the same skills that he used to deploy as captain of a rugby team, as related by Rory Stewart:

I remember I had been pushing our ambassadors to be much more brutally honest about failure and the the weakness of British positions in their countries and he said, ‘Rory, I used to captain rugby teams and that is not how you do it. “You say to them, “It is great, we can do this. But, Mr Stewart disputed this, saying: “My disagreement would be that international trade negotiations are not like a rugby match. “It might work in 80 minutes and pump people up, but you cannot do tariff schedules on the basis of a rugby match. “Trade negotiations cannot be won on the playing fields of Eton.”

3. Johnson was photographed in Downing Street (in the words of the Express) punching the “air in triumph after stubborn EU crumbles in face of no deal Brexit”

These three points give me some optimism that we may (and I gave up making predictions about Brexit three years ago) see a way through the Brexit thicket so that the UK survives without “no deal”.

At the risk of laying it on thick, “no deal” will be a disaster for the UK. Just the three areas of peace in Ireland, Manufacturing supply chains and medicines are enough to make any sane PM run a million miles to avoid “no deal”. Add in the latest warnings about data (speaking as a former IT manager this latter warning gives me the screaming heebee-jeebies) and you have an utter nightmare waiting to happen.

But still Johnson endlessly repeats, day after day, on his Twitter feed that we’ll be leaving on 31st October. He must be insane. And I suppose that is his Unique Selling Point. People think he is mad enough to press the no deal button even if it means locking the doors of Parliament. You can just imagine him at his Downing Street desk with a Kamakaze pilot’s headband around his head saying “No deal” written by Jacob Rees-Moggs quill pen.

Taking number 1 above, I believe that Johnson will move heaven and earth to avoid being the UK’s shortest serving PM (and perhaps being called, in Donald Tusk’s words, “Mr No Deal”). There is a statue of George Canning, (the current brief tenure holder as PM) but it is a bit of gamble as to whether an ungrateful nation would erect one to a “Mr Shortest Tenure No Deal Chaos”.

Taking number 2, I can see that Johnson sees this all like a rugby game. He is firing everybody up for a final heave – to push the ruck over the line and smuggle the ball over the line just before the final whistle.

Taking number 3, he seriously seems to think that he is getting concessions from the EU and this is what he is aiming for.

I live in hope that these little characteristics of our PM may lead us to some sort of deal. Yes, I want a People’s Vote, but most of all I don’t want a “no deal”, and I think it is conceivable that Johnson will pull together some sorts of concessions which he can parlay into some sort of package to have one last heave and get through Parliament so that on Haloween he gives the UK a treat rather than a trick.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.