Where will we get and use volunteers?

The next election, whenever it is, could see major gains by the party, or not.

What’s the difference between the two outcomes? In my view it is knocking on doors. In the Brecon and Radnor by-election, although we won, we did not knock on enough doors, but almost certainly delivered far too many leaflets. Yet every measure of how to win people over to our cause says that we will do it by talking person to person, either on the doorstep (best) or over the telephone.

In their book, Rules for Revolutionaries (recommended by Mark Pack), Becky Bond and Zack Exley talk about distributed organising, which explains how the Bernie Sanders Team used vast numbers of volunteers – 80% of whom had never been involved in politics – as the mainstay of their organisation, giving them equal roles with paid professionals, and built a volunteer organisation that could contact over 100,000 by email at one go and could run a voter registration operation in every state as well as GOTV.

Their aim was to contact every single voter in the democratic primary in person or by phone and persuade them to vote for Bernie. OK they only got 46% of the vote, but since they started from 3% and were running against Hilary Clinton who had vast sums to spend, it was a pretty amazing achievement. Had they started even a month earlier, the might actually have won.

In the UK, in the European Elections and indeed during Cleggmania, anecdotal evidence suggests that there were thousands if not millions of people, who wanted to vote for us who never had before and would almost certainly have wanted to volunteer to help if we had had an organisation that could get in touch with them. The sad fact is that we were wholly unable to respond to Cleggmania and had no way of utilising people who might have helped during the EU campaign.

The authors of the book suggest that the biggest obstacle to creating a distributed organisation is the reluctance of the (far too) few professionals we have to trust volunteers to just get on with it, once they have been given the task and the tools. [Of course we may not yet have all the tools we need, but that’s another question]. The Sanders organisation had only a handful of paid people because they simply didn’t have the money. (Sound familiar?!). By the end of the campaign they had over 100,000 volunteers willing to contact voters and GOTV.

They used computer tools like Slack and Trello alongside bog standard consumer apps and put together a dialer that was capable of making calls and connecting them to people once they were answered by a human being. The found that text was the best way of persuading people to get involved in the first place and made thousands and thousands of personal phone calls to bring people into the organisation, once they expressed an interest and held thousands of meetings at which new volunteers were brought into the organisation.

All this on a shoestring.

The other interesting thing the book outlines is that compromising or toning it down is counterproductive. If you want to deliver a political revolution (and don’t we all?) then starting by saying we can’t achieve it or we should move in small incremental steps, stops a whole swathe of people from becoming involved at all. Our plans for the UK DO amount to a political revolution. We should say so and go all out to achieve it. In addition the authors point out that most of the things we want to change are connected, so not campaigning on issues that can be perceived as unpopular can rule out whole groups from coming on board. For example racism is inextricably linked to lower incomes for some ethnic groups, so toning down our message on immigration deters not only ethnic groups but the poor as well.

So my message is that if we are going to take advantage of the upswing in our vote we need to start NOW to build a volunteer organisation, which will involve people who have never been our committed supporters or who have never even thought of political involvement, but want to stop Brexit and tackle the causes of Brexit – poverty, job insecurity, the dreadful effect of austerity on our public services – especially the NHS – and the appalling political system that focuses on fear instead of hope.

Where is any of this on the Bournemouth agenda?

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.