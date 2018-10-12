Corbyn is right about inequality

By | Fri 12th October 2018 - 10:25 am

Corbyn is clearly right to highlight the ‘grotesque inequality’ in our society. Wage growth has stagnated. Continued cuts are hitting the poorest hardest. And this generation is on set to be the first on living memory to be poorer than their parents.

Even if you try and ignore the unfairness, the evidence shows it harms productivity and creates the sort of ‘asset bubbles’ that caused the 2008 financial crisis.

But I have one question. Where are Labour’s answers?

At first glance the most radical is renationalisation. But this is nothing more than a recycled plan from the 1970s. It just tinkers at the edges of inequality, and carries significant risks for our future economic and energy security.

Next comes Labour’s big ticket spending item. Abolishing tuition fees. Our higher education system is far from perfect, but how many better ways could we spend £7.5 billion a year? What amounts to a tax cut for the middle classes does absolutely nothing to tackle inequality.

Most significantly, we have some Labour economic doublespeak –  ‘borrowing to invest’ in public services. While the NHS, for example, clearly does needs to be better funded, ‘invest’ falsely suggests that we get an economic return on borrowing for public services. That it will all be fine.

And this, maybe even more than Brexit, is the big danger of a Labour government. The government is already, as the Prime Minister admitted last week, spending more on paying interest alone than the entire schools’ budget. Labour’s borrowing plan would mean future generations would have to pay higher taxes and spend even less on public services.

We demand better. The Liberal Democrats have a genuine, radical plan to combat inequality.

Taxing wealth the same as work, giving workers the skills for a changing economy and creating a sovereign wealth fund to safeguard our economic future. Tackling the housing crisis, properly funding public services and creating a fairer economy.

Our challenge for the future is to get the message out. Only we have the plan necessary to tackle economic inequality. Not New Old Labour’s recycled ideas, but radical solutions for the 21st Century.

* Thomas Shakespeare is a Lib Dem activist and a member of Liberal Youth

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarwg 12th Oct - 10:15am
    @TonyH It seems incredible to me that you put forward an article from Open Democracy; an organisation that is funded by think tanks, lobby groups,...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 12th Oct - 10:13am
    Make it a long walk, Jack.
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 12th Oct - 9:40am
    Being a Liberal Democrat supporter I suppose I should support votes at 16 but there are other considerations than party political gain. However, in a...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 12th Oct - 9:32am
    This confirms my impression that our Supreme Court is excellent.
  • User AvatarTony Lloyd 12th Oct - 9:29am
    Matt (bristol): "I think this whole thing – over three years – does raise huge questions about how much Lib Dems now believe in equality...
  • User Avatarrick 12th Oct - 9:15am
    Useful summary but there is a blind spot. USA is the agressive bully in China's back yard. Dangerous. One example: S. Korea mentionned, how would...