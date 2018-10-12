One-Email-Address-One-Vote: A Foolish Idea

We’ve all been asked to give our thoughts on the Leader’s Proposals. The suggested method is via a form with (in my opinion) hopelessly leading questions. Fortunately there’s also an email address: [email protected] and I’d encourage everyone to use that.

Let’s start with what I’m not saying. I’m not saying that no change is needed, and I’m not saying that every single thing in the proposals is awful. For instance, I think a non-voting supporters scheme would be a reasonable idea, and we need some mechanism for having a leader in the event that none of our MPs are willing to do the job.

Cargo-cultism

The party has problems. I’ve been a member since forever and I can’t recall things being this bad. And it’s only right and natural that we look elsewhere for inspiration. But expecting these proposals to turn us into the Canadian Liberals is nonsense. The Canadian Liberal Party was starting from the position we were in a century ago, of being a major party of government, fallen temporarily on hard times. We’re flattering ourselves if we think that’s us. Copying their moves in slavish detail is pure cargo-cult — imitating the outward trappings of a successful venture while ignoring the underlying reasons for their success.

People aren’t supporting us because a) they don’t trust us; b) they don’t foresee us having any power any time soon; or c) they don’t like what we’re selling. None of these proposals solves any of those problems.

Centrism

In the rush to make ourselves a “Movement for Moderates” (and thank heavens Vince dropped the “Momentum for Moderates” strapline!) we risk making our policies even more anodyne, even more bland, and even less distinctive. We come across as the party that thinks that the status quo is kind of OK. We risk being the party that thinks that half way between Labour and Conservative is always the right place to be.

Things couldn’t be further from the truth. We’re the party of radical change; of Mill, of Lloyd George, of Russell, of Beveridge. So branding ourselves as “centrists” is a really stupidly misleading idea.

“But Adam”, you say, “what about all those studies that say that 80% of voters consider themselves centrist?”. Well, I’m glad you asked me that.

There is a saying that when you’re driving, everyone going slower than you is a moron, and everyone going faster than you is a lunatic. And thus also with politics; everyone to the left of you is a Trot, and everyone to the right of you is a Fascist. “Centrist” is a nice way of saying “neither to the right of me nor to the left of me; just in the common-sense position where I am.”

Are you seeing the problem yet?

But even those people that are actually in the centre aren’t necessarily liberal. People that are economically “centrist” are somewhat to the authoritarian side of average. Do we want to abandon our policies on civil liberties? On immigration? On drug reform? On constitutional reform? On prison reform? On LGBT+ rights? Because that might be what becoming a centrist party entails.

One Email Address, One Vote

Here, I’ll speak as a computer scientist. There is no practical way for the party to verify that each “supporter” is a different person, let alone that they’re who they say they are. It is trivial for anyone to make a dozen or a hundred “supporters”. It is near-impossible to weed them out. People (especially within households) share IP addresses. Multiple IP addresses can be obtained easily. Not everyone is on the electoral roll (and anyway, unless you want to illegally discriminate against under-18s and non-UK citizens, that’s a daft thing to require). It is not hard for any programmer to automate the party’s sign-up procedure.

The assurances that the party has hinted at about verification in the consultation document are designed to reassure people who know nothing about IT security. When they say that there are systems that will identify impersonators while not falsely rejecting genuine supporters, they are either lying or — more likely — being lied to.

The upshot is that the people who will be given the biggest say are those that are most dedicated to breaking the rules. What could possibly go wrong?

But — HQ says — we’re not a left-wing or a right-wing party, who could possibly want to take us over? Well, firstly there are plenty of people who will happily cause trouble for the party not because they want us, but because they hate us. The alt-right, the rabid Corbyn-fans, the trolls and griefers, and the plain old troublemakers (remember Boaty McBoatface? Lots of the votes for that were automated too.) When Twitter is full of Tories going “I voted for Lembit five times!”, we may wish that we’d thought about this a bit more carefully.

And secondly, there’s a lot of money sloshing around for whoever can create a home for all the disaffected authoritarian centrists yearning for the return of Blair or Cameron. Some of them think we’d be a great vehicle for this. Someone — who may or not be one of these people — has offered to pay the £50,000+ that a Special Conference to rubber-stamp these proposals would cost us. If we end up with David Miliband — or George Osborne — as leader, please don’t say I didn’t warn you.

* Adam Bernard is a Lib Dem activist from Harrow. He works in the geekier sort of academia.