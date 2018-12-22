Corbyn: Labour would deliver Brexit

Anyone still clinging on to the hope that the Labour Party would somehow get us out of this Brexit mess will be sorely disappointed by an interview with Jeremy Corbyn in today’s Guardian.
But asked if he could imagine a referendum emerging as a solution if it becomes clear that parliament is deadlocked – as the work and pensions secretary, Amber Rudd, mooted this week – he said: “I think we should vote down this deal; we should then go back to the EU with a discussion about a customs union.”
As to what stance Labour would take if a referendum were held, Corbyn said, “it would be a matter for the party to decide what the policy would be; but my proposal at this moment is that we go forward, trying to get a customs union with the EU, in which we would be able to be proper trading partners.”
And he struck a distinctly Eurosceptic note by again highlighting Labour’s concerns about the state aid rules that form part of the architecture of the single market.
“I think the state aid rules do need to be looked at again, because quite clearly, if you want to regenerate an economy, as we would want to do in government, then I don’t want to be told by somebody else that we can’t use state aid in order to be able to develop industry in this country,” he said.
Neither is he willing to countenance the idea that Labour should support May’s deal, to avoid Britain crashing out with no deal in place at all – a move the prime minister has repeatedly said is in the “national interest”.
He’s clearly not looking at the clear trend now emerging that the people are unimpressed with the reality of Brexit and want to change their mind.
So if Corbyn wins an election, all he’ll do is go unicorn hunting in Brussels. He won’t stop Brexit.
And if he backs Brexit, he stands the risk of losing a great deal of support for the party – that poll last week suggested that the Lib Dems could overtake them.
So the message to Labour supporters who don’t want to leave the EU is simple. They’re not going to change. Join us.
Key bit from the Guardian story:
To those activists who support his leadership but ardently hope he will stop Brexit, Corbyn said: “We have to recognise a number of things. One is, as a party, about 60% of Labour voters voted remain; about 40% voted leave. We have to recognise why people voted in those directions.”
The 60% can have no illusions left from that.
Worse is that it is conceivable that Corbyn really believes what he says, but there must be very many senior labour figures who are very well aware what nonsense Corbyn’s position is.
How is it that so many are so blasé about an impending Brexit? Is there a general disbelief that there will be much impact?
Part of the problem is that even after three years in which Brexit has dominated politics, there is widespread ignorance of what the EU is, what it does and within what constraints it operates (if ‘no deal’ comes to pass, I think that there is much less EU states can do to mitigate consequences than is often assumed).
This is very grim news for the UK and conversely is the long awaited breakthrough opportunity for the LibDems (read the polls). There is a need for the Party to say unambiguously how it wants the EU to evolve with Britain and Ireland in it and showing leadership; this is the positive message voters have been denied so far.
I agree with Jonathan Reeve. We need to state clearly how the “Party … wants the EU to evolve”. For some time I and others have advocated that some such public statement should be made by Vince Cable and/or Tom Brake, spelling out how the UK should campaign from within for much needed reform.
I can understand why this article takes the line it does, but I think it is over-egging the pudding a bit.
In the interview Corbyn says, “it would be a matter for the party to decide what the policy would be” and “We have to recognise a number of things. One is, as a party, about 60% of Labour voters voted remain; about 40% voted leave.”. He seems to be acknowledging that his preference might be different from the party’s and that it would be the latter that would prevail. That democratic approach sounds more like a Lib Dem principle than a traditional Labour one! He also talks about revisiting state aid rules which suggests a response to a scenario in which we remain in the EU. So I think Labour is still on the fence about Brexit with their priority being to replace the Tory government.