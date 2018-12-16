Poll suggests if Labour backs Brexit it could fall behind Lib Dems

Ok, so get your pinches of salt out, because you’ll need them, but a story in The Sunday Times (£) suggests that Labour could lose its place as the official opposition to the Lib Dems if Labour backs any sort of Brexit deal.
The YouGov survey of 5,000 voters, commissioned by the People’s Vote campaign, shows that support for Labour could fall from 36% to 22% if they helped the Tories to pass a compromise deal with Brussels like the one advocated by Theresa May.
Under those circumstances, the Lib Dems would soar from 10% to 26% — their highest rating in any poll since they entered coalition government with the Tories in 2010.
The poll shows that Labour’s supporters want a People’s Vote by a margin of almost three to one — and an even bigger proportion would stay in the European Union if they were given the chance.
Alex Cole-Hamilton urged Labour to think again:
While that might be good for my party, it’d be terrible for my country. So come on @jeremycorbyn, pull your sodding finger out and swing in behind a #PeoplesVote @peoplesvote_hq https://t.co/3M3BufW9TX
When will Labour stop helping the Tories? They need to get their act together and slap down a no-confidence motion this week, even if they lose. But they don’t want to do that because they will then have to get off the fence and back the People’s Vote. Corbyn really doesn’t want to do that but he needs to stop faffing about and do what his members and supporters want. Time is running out. This poll is an indication that they won’t be forgiven if they act as midwives to a damaging Tory Brexit that stands to leave us all worse off.
The potential gains for the Liberal Democrats are clear. The party stands to gain support from the sorts of people who are motivated by the types of things Corbyn says about the need to tackle poverty and inequality, so we need to dispense with the centrist mush. We have to articulate ourselves as the bold, radical, insurgent left leaning party that we always have been. The time for hiding our radicalism under a bushel has long gone.
This poll doesn’t mean that we’re going to be the opposition at the next election or anything like it, but the door to our comeback is opening for us. It’s up to us to push our way through.
Are we ready for a referendum, possibly to be followed by a general election. We need the facts about the EU out there. When are we going to make it clear that the EU provides a protection against driving down the rights of employees? When are we going to make it clear that the U.K. government has agreed things like the enlargement of the EU? There are no bureaucrats in Brussels telling us what to do. When the Prime Min9ster says that the agreement is the best we can get she is right. She has got what she asked for. Why do we accept the story that the EU is humiliating us?
We have no time to change people’s minds.
Caron. People’s vote is a stupid name given that it puts the backs up of leavers who respond that the people have already had a vote.
Now that we know the best deal that Mrs May can achieve, the electorate are in a better position to make a decision on whether the promises made by the leave campaigners could ever be met or whether they were pie in the sky. Promises were made that were clearly undeliverable.
If one looks at the demographics of those who have made the biggest shift from leave to remain, it is clear that whilst some remainer politicians were talking to the already converted, a lot of work has been going on speaking to, for example the white working class , BME’s for example Hindus and Muslims who make up these groups who are making the greatest shift.
Timing is important. For example, a lot of people found the idea of a ‘People’s vote when they had just had one, deeply disrespectful of them and their choices. It has been just another unnecessary hurdle to get over when explaining to people how they personally will be negatively affected by Brexit.
There is no point in doing something unless one has a reasonable chance of success otherwise it is just a gesture and one that is potentially harmful to one’s long term aim.
I take the poll results with a very large pinch of salt. Liberal Democrats have had two years to convert the 48% into Liberal Democrat voters, and it didn’t happen. It is about time the Liberal Democrats stopped demonising Labour and Corbyn, and recognises that it is Labour that will ultimately decide whether we remain or leave the EU.
I’ll be watching the night sky foy a bright star and heavenly messengers. After all, it is the season for saviors.
May I suggest that we leave the straws (for clutching) in the manger.
Personally, I do believe this opinion poll. It’s a huge sample, but more importantly it complies with the general trend in other polls. There’s no doubt that support for Remain is going up as the other options become clear. And support for a PV is also rising. BUT we’re not there yet, so that means ALL of us need to keep up the momentum.
So, please all write to your MP (again). And when the subject of Brexit comes up with friends and family over Christmas, the messages to put out there are clear:
1. Brexit is not inevitable. We can stop it.
2. In a democracy, don’t you think people have a right to change their minds?
2. In 2016 we didn’t know the facts. Now we do, and there’s no good Brexit.
4. They LIED to us in 2016. They lied, and they lied and they broke the law!
5. You agree we need another vote? Great. Here’s how to write to your MP….
Corbyn won’t back Brexit he is going to remain sitting on the fence he has been on for some time now.