The Government doesn’t have a mandate for Brexit – the state of play in current and former Lib Dem seats

New analysis for Best for Britain, Avaaz and Hope not Hate which breaks down the results by constituency, has our most comprehensive picture yet of how the country would vote in a People’s Vote.

The results call the mandate to leave the EU into question. Two thirds of constituencies would now back remaining in the EU.

Our research shows that the country has moved significantly since 2016, with two thirds of constituencies in Great Britain now wanting to stay with our existing deal. There is majority support for a final say for the people in every single one of the 632constituencies analysed in this research. This research also shows that, in the event of a people’s vote, staying in the EU would win by 56% to 44% leave – the highest level of support for staying in the EU since the June 2016 vote. For the first time, England joins Scotland and Wales as having a majority of constituenciesthat support membership of the European Union; clear evidence that the question of the 2016 EU referendum needs to be revisited.

So how does this affect current Lib Dem seats.

Those that voted Remain have got more Remainy.

Tom Brake’s which voted to Leave would now Remain.

Norman Lamb’s North Norfolk has seen the Remain vote go up by 6% to 47.7%.

Here they all are…

Wera Hobhouse Bath June 16 68.3% November 18 73.3%

Jamie Stone Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross June 16 50.6% November 18 60.1%

Tom Brake Carshalton and Wallington June 16 43.7% November 18 53.3%

Jo Swinson East Dunbartonshire June 16 73.3% November 18 79.7%

Christine Jardine Edinburgh West June 16 71.2% November 18 75.9%

Ed Davey Kingston and Surbiton June 16 58.45 November 18 65.2%

Norman Lamb North Norfolk June 16 41.7% November 18 47.7%

Alistair Carmichael Orkney and Shetland June 16 59.7% November 18 69%

Layla Moran Oxford West and Abingdon June 16 61.8% November 18 65.6%

Vince Cable Twickenham June 16 66.3% November 18 70.4%

Tim Farron Westmorland and Lonsdale June 16 52.5% November 18 56.8%

And what about seats we have held in the past? Here’s a few random examples from across the country.

Berwick-on-Tweed June 2016 44.4% November 2018 50.1%

Ceredigion June 16 54.6% November 18 62.0%

Chippenham June 16 47.7% November 18 53.3%

Hazel Grove June 16 47.8% November 18 54.8%

North Devon June 16 43.0% November 18 48.9%

North East Fife June 16 61.9% November 18 68.7%

Leeds North West June 16 64.6% November 18 68.4%

Redcar June 16 32.4% November 18 44.6%

Richmond Park June 16 72.3% November 18 74.9%

Sheffield Hallam June 16 64.1% November 18 70.8%

Solihull June 16 46.7% November 18 52.8%

Thornbury and Yate June 16 46.7% November 18 52.5%

St Ives June 16 44.9% November 18 51.2%

And how about Stephen Lloyd’s Eastbourne? Well, it would still vote to leave, but only just. The Remain vote has gone from 42.4% at the referendum to 49.3% now.

So, if you are asked for evidence to support a People’s Vote, refer to this comprehensive study.

The Government can no longer pretend that its actions represent the will of the people.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings