“Creeping authoritarianism” – Liberal Democrats condemn government’s plan for Covid passports

As we start to get this virus properly under control we should start getting our freedoms back. Vaccine passports – essentially Covid ID cards – take us in the other direction.

Over the weekend, Liberal Democrat MPs have been very busy condemning the government’s plans for Covid passports. The BBC quoted Ed Davey as accusing the government of “creeping autoritarianism” over the plans, adding:

Yesterday evening, Ed tweeted:

By rolling out Covid ID card trials this Government is going to damage businesses and our freedoms. @LibDems are clear, we will oppose these illiberal, unworkable and unnecessary plans. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) April 5, 2021

On the BBC’s Any Questions, Munira Wilson expertly took down government minister James Cleverly on the subject. Separately, Munira said:

By rolling out ID cards in the form of a vaccine passport, this Government is following a dangerous path. These ID cards risk being a wrecking ball, not only to our sacred freedoms but also to businesses on the brink. This risks creating a two-tier society, leaving those unable to take the vaccine and young people barred from theatres and cinemas relying on them for survival. Today’s announcement raises more questions than it does answers. Based on their past attempts, the thought of a Government controlled app holding your most personal details and acting as your passport to freedoms should worry us all. Liberal Democrats will oppose these anti-business and anti-freedom ID cards

Christine Jardine said the plans would drop us into a “papers please” society adding that there is a “danger of introducing something which is authoritarian and discriminatory.”

Alistair Carmichael warned that the plans would set us on a “slippery slope”.

I think we can safely say that’s a “no” from the Liberal Democrat jury!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.