Future councillors scheme launched by Young Liberals





The Young Liberals have launched a Future Councillors scheme aimed at encouraging supporting people under 30 years old to get elected and thrive as Liberal Democrat Councillors. The scheme, which has 15 places in its first cohort, will provide entrants with a fully-funded place at ALDC’s Kickstart weekend, a Summer Survey for their ward, five days of specialised training and support and an experienced personal mentor.

The Young Liberals are particularly wanting to help potential councillors in areas where has historically been very little Liberal Democrat campaigning activity and where financial support and infrastructure is thin on the ground.

The organisers want to hear from people from any and all backgrounds and levels of experience (or none).

You just need to be a Liberal Democrat member under 30 years old, available from 2-4th July for the kickstart weekend and wanting to be elected as a councillor in May 2022.

For more details and an application form, please go to the Young Liberals website.

