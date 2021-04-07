Three Pledges on Universal Basic Income

In designing our version of Universal Basic Income (UBI), it goes without saying that we want to end up with a fair system. The current system is not fair in a lot of ways, some of them quite inexplicable. It follows that the changes in income for individuals and households will vary wildly and in ways we will have difficulty in explaining. The simplest I could manage was these three pledges. The numbers are for illustration only and are based on 2020-21 allowances.

Nobody will take home less than £4,000 a year.

Any version of UBI will produce a pledge of this kind. Many people won’t believe that there are people getting less than this now. The millions who are will know it. The chancellor’s attempts to compensate people hit by Covid have illustrated just how many people fall through the cracks between conventionally employed and unemployed.

Nobody on benefits will be worse off.

Since nobody understands the current system, the only way to fulfil this pledge is to keep the entire existing benefits system and adjust the final amount people get for the amount of UBI they are getting and the amount of extra tax they are paying. Any single person getting less than £4,000 and any couple getting less than £8,000 would be taken off benefits completely. We could simplify the system in ways that only made people better off such as upgrading Universal Credit so it always beats the legacy benefits it hasn’t quite replaced yet.

Nobody with an income less than £30,000 a year will be worse off.

This takes a bit of effort in designing the tax changes but it means we can say to the majority of voters in a very large majority of seats that they will see no change or a change for the better. An example using only direct taxes and the figure of £4,000 p.a. would see Income tax at 25%, NI down to 8% with both allowances abolished. The rest of the money would have to be raised from higher rates that don’t affect anyone on less than £30,000 p.a. Those living entirely on investment income (and hence not using their NI allowance) would break even at £30,000 while for those entirely on earned income it would be £36,000.

* I am a Software Developer and Long-term Liberal Democrat based in London