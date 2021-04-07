Open letter to Ed Davey from BLAC Lib Dems

Dear Ed,

As you would expect, BLAC (Black Lives Action Committee) Liberal Democrats strongly rejects the findings of The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report published in March 2021, which has dismissed the concerns of ethnic minorities in relation to institutional racism in Britain. Wera Hobhouse, as the spokesperson for Justice, Women, and Equalities, has spoken on this issue and we welcome her statements. However, Wera responded on behalf of the Party without consulting with Black members, which is all too common in the Party.

The marginalization of Black voices within our Party is a serious concern among our membership. For example, the Party wants to reach Black voters, yet four times BLAC Liberal Democrats have sent its comprehensive pro-Black policy agenda to each of our members of parliament asking for help in transforming its strategic aims into Party Policy. Having had no response to emails, BLAC Liberal Democrats posted the document on a USB to the constituency offices. Still, our policy agenda has been ignored by the Parliamentary Party. In another example, BLAC Liberal Democrats made you aware that earlier this year a White investigator into a complaint of racism allowed White people alone to determine what was, and wasn’t, racist behaviour. This colonial approach is not acceptable within a modern Liberal Democrat Party, and you had promised to investigate. We are anxiously awaiting your response.

There is a willingness by some of the Party leadership to appease Black Liberal Democrats over a brief meet and greet, or to use us in campaigns, yet little is done to engage meaningfully with us and about the issues that matter to Black communities. Black people face this type of marginalization and gaslighting every day, it is the frustration that leads to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

BLAC Liberal Democrats ask the Liberal Democrat Party to publicly acknowledge that for all Britain’s forward movement in promoting racial equality, Black people in Britain today are still disproportionately excluded from social protection systems, economic uplift, and representative democracy while facing shorter lifespans, lower educational attainment, and dramatic over-criminalisation and imprisonment compared to their white counterparts.

BLAC Liberal Democrats further request that the Liberal Democrats promote policies that dismantle old systems and structures that inhibit prosperity and build new ones that will unlock the collective potential of Black people in Britain. This includes reforming broken criminal justice and health systems; increasing access to better-quality education and improving educational outcomes; strengthening access to credit and injecting capital into the Black community; improving both access to housing and the quality of housing; and bold steps toward fulfilling long-broken promises of true equity – as set out here BLAC Policy Agenda

Below is a press statement that we would like the Liberal Democrats press office to put out on behalf of BLAC Liberal Democrats.

Finally, we request that the umbrella categorisation of BAME or BME when writing about ethnic minorities be phased out from all literature produced by the Party. Different minority groups face different challenges and this ‘catch-all’ expression hides many of the issues facing Black communities in particular.

We look forward to hearing from you in the near future.

Yours,

Cllr. Avril Coelho, Cllr. Alexandrine Kantor, Cllr. Dr. Tumi Hawkins, Cllr. Dr. Y Kumar, Cllr. Rabi Martins, Cllr. William Houngbo, Dr. Pramod Subbaraman, Dr. Tamara Dragadze, Dr. Yeow Poon, Dr. Ian Hopkinson, Oluwaseun Afilaka (Afy), Alhaji Gibrill, Flossy MacDonald, Jacquie Gammon, Julliet Makhapila, Lisa Brett, Marisha Ray, Nancy Jirira, Steven Mather, Stuart Kellett.

Text of Press proposed press release



Freedom, Justice, and Opportunity

PRESS RELEASE

BLAC Liberal Democrats strongly reject the findings of The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report published in March 2021, which largely dismisses the concerns of minorities in relation to institutional racism in Britain.

BLAC Liberal Democrats ask the government to acknowledge that for all Britain’s forward movement in promoting racial equality, Black people in Britain today are still disproportionately excluded from social protection systems, economic uplift, and representative democracy while facing shorter lifespans, lower educational attainment, and dramatic over-criminalisation and imprisonment compared to their white counterparts.

BLAC Liberal Democrats further call on the government to dismantle old systems and structures that inhibit prosperity and build new ones that will unlock the collective potential of Black people in Britain. This includes reforming broken criminal justice and health systems; increasing access to better-quality education and improving educational outcomes; strengthening access to credit and injecting capital into the Black community; improving both access to housing and the quality of housing; and bold steps toward fulfilling long-broken promises of true equity.

END

* Liberal Democrats Black Lives Action Committee (BLAC) aims to support the Liberal Democrat Party to be representative of modern Britain.