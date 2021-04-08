Woke or Asleep?

I think we’ve reached a very interesting phase in our UK politics.

The ‘free’ British press can write whatever they like as long as you’re willing to pay for it. Brexit Britain is a place where expats living abroad voted leave and then are very surprised when their host government asks them to do likewise; where our great fishing industry has now escaped the dreaded EU red tape, to have replaced it with more excellent British Red, White and Blue tape that is now crippling a once thriving industry.

Good job we ‘took back control’ when we did as I’m sure we would have needed Brexit for our successful vaccine roll-out, which is, incidentally probably the only real thing our incumbents have done a decent job at. Even then we only have to scratch the surface to see some have ‘jumped the queue’ and claimed to work in social care when they don’t and there has still been poor take-up in many ethnic minority communities. It’s like they don’t trust the government or something to treat minority groups fairly and with respect? I will welcome an independent enquiry to unpick these challenges in the future, but now is not the time.

My big gripe at the moment may well be down to semantics.

The idea and thought of Liberalism seems to have become a dirty word. ‘Liberal elite’ is used like a pejorative insult and the word ‘woke’ expelled with the vitriolic bile of a thousand angry ducts.

This idea of being woke is not something new. Liberal thinkers have often been labelled or abused for looking to do the ‘right thing’. This is like the latest and next in a long line of jargon created by our press gangs to cause disquiet, disillusionment and discredit those who would seek to make life more acceptable, helpful or comfortable for all. Equality if you like.

The last installation was ‘virtue signalling’. Again making out that identifying and speaking about good, positive or helpful practices is in some way or form a bad thing. How can those identifying the virtues of others be seen negatively? Marcus Rashford was interesting when exposing the great chasm in the government support of the UK’s poorest children. He exposed the lies and couldn’t be bought off with titles or extra favours. He had lived it and now genuinely wanted to help. More people like him, particularly of colour, need to be recognised and their contribution supported. Perhaps others, even those with our own privilege need to be silent at times or at the very least raise the profiles of those at the sharp end.

Perhaps those who seek to do otherwise are indeed asleep themselves? Because the opposite of woke is clearly being asleep. ‘Not asleep’ does not quite have the same ring to it though.

Woke-ness seems to have stuck though, it seems vague enough to cover most Liberal ‘virtues’ that those in government and their allies, who seem more concerned with putting flags into classrooms and hospitals than funding them, can advocate for decisively enough when it suits, some vague ‘Liberal Woke Brigade’ like a ghoulish bogeyman. It also is specific enough to be identified with particular recent movements fighting for equality, recognition and freedom. BLM or the protesters fighting for a safer world for women recently. This is what is such a concern, too often few take a broader view of any news or media, they see something that loosely chimes with their own prejudices and preconceptions and instead of fact-checking or reading around an issue, they run with it, adding their voice to the already saturated cess-pool. Especially if it’s on social media. Perhaps they need to wake up?

So what then should we do? What should those who are keen to support individual liberty, uphold, extol, generate, permeate and persuade the virtues of Liberalism and Liberal thinking be called? Individuals perhaps? Individualism and personal thinking seems to be lost on this current generation.

Can we not be celebrated for our individualism? Perhaps in future the individuals will be extolled as the next ‘virtue signallers’ by our free speech press. I live in hope.

I encourage all liberal thinkers though, don’t be discouraged by the latest verbal flotilla and continue to voice your concerns, share the virtues of Liberalism and continue to be valued for your individual contribution, perhaps then I believe and indeed hope, I will live to see a much more inclusive society.

* Aidan Jenkins is a SENCO (special needs co-ordinator) in a local high school and a party member in Newcastle-under-Lyme