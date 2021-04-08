Wendy Chamberlain writes: Response to BLAC Lib Dems

Dear Avril, Alexandrine, Tumi, Yukteshwar, Rabi, William, Pramod, Tamara, Yeow, Ian, Afy, Alhaji, Flossy, Jacquie, Julliet, Lisa, Marisha, Nancy, Steven and Stuart,

Thank you for your letter about the report of the Government’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. I agree that urgent action is needed to tackle the injustices, inequalities and discrimination Black people face in the UK today.

As you may know, in recent years our party has developed a large number of wide-ranging new policies to address these issues. At our Spring Conference in March 2019, members endorsed the paper ‘Eradicating Race Inequality’, produced by the party’s working group on race equality. This set out measures to tackle inequality across six broad areas: education and learning, employment and income, health and social care, participation in public life, justice, and community and housing.

And at our Autumn Conference last September, we passed a further motion entitled ‘Racial Justice Cannot Wait’. This affirmed that Black Lives Matter and reaffirmed our commitment as Liberal Democrats to combat racism – whether conscious or unconscious, individual or institutional – wherever we find it, including within our own party. It called on the Government to enact a range of policies to address structural inequality and guarantee equal representation in society.

The need to tackle racial discrimination and inequality is also an important theme running through other key policy papers the party has recently adopted, including those on business and jobs, crime and policing, health and social care, and immigration.

As a result, the party has a very strong platform on racial justice – the strongest of any political party in the UK. That has been the basis for our ongoing campaigns to abolish the Conservatives’ discriminatory Hostile Environment and end the disproportionate use of Stop and Search, as well as our parliamentary activity on these issues and our interventions in the media – including our response to the Government’s recent commission.

Despite the progress we have made on increasing our diversity as a party, there is clearly still much more to do, and I am pleased that Ed has made this a key goal of his leadership. As he said in his first conference speech as leader, we must increase our numbers of Black members and councillors, and we must finally elect Black Liberal Democrat MPs.

We are taking action to make that happen – including providing targeted training, mentoring and funding for Black and other ethnic minority candidates and potential candidates. And the party is currently developing a practical action plan to improve diversity across the organisation.

In the meantime, Liberal Democrat MPs are using the opportunities we have to amplify Black voices and advance the cause of racial justice. Here are a few examples from the past 12 months:

All of us wrote to the Prime Minister calling for a Covid-19 Race Equality Strategy as part of a new Social and Race Equality Contract, backing the call from leaders from different ethnic minority communities.

Christine moved an amendment to the Domestic Abuse Bill that would ensure migrant survivors of domestic abuse have access to the support and services they need. Liberal Democrat peers helped pass this amendment in the House of Lords.

Christine also tabled amendments to the Government’s Immigration Bill to repeal the ‘Right to Rent’ law, which has been shown to cause racial discrimination in access to housing, and to force the Government to implement the recommendations of the Windrush Lessons Learned Review in full.

Ed challenged Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions to end the use of Section 60 ‘suspicionless’ Stop and Search powers, which are used disproportionately against Black people, and has introduced a Private Members’ Bill to repeal them.

Christine revealed that just 1.5% of new police recruits are Black, and called on the Government to improve this urgently.

Wera secured cross-party support for an Early Day Motion calling for an end to hair discrimination in schools and workplaces.

Wera also presented a Bill to allow political parties to use all-ethnic-minority shortlists to increase diversity in the House of Commons and local government.

Layla highlighted the shockingly high rates of Black Caribbean pupils excluded from schools, and called for a universal code to prevent discrimination.

All of these are issues that have been raised with us by Black people, both within the party and outside of it. Each would be a small but important step towards justice and equality.

I know that we can and must always do more to address these critical issues. But I am proud of the work Liberal Democrats are doing across our party and across the country to combat racism, discrimination and injustice, and to build a fairer, more equal society.

Yours sincerely,

Wendy Chamberlain

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip

* Wendy Chamberlain is the MP for North East Fife and the Chief Whip of the Liberal Democrats in Parliament.