+++Cross party opposition talks end in agreement on the priority of legislation to prevent no deal

Labour politicians in place in the room where the cross-party talks were held this morning

The leaders of the opposition parties held a productive and detailed meeting on stopping a disastrous No Deal exit from the EU. Jeremy Corbyn outlined the legal advice he has received from Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti which calls Boris Johnson’s plans to suspend parliament to force through a No Deal “the gravest abuse of power and attack upon UK Constitutional principle in living memory”. The attendees agreed that Boris Johnson has shown himself open to using anti-democratic means to force through no deal. The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent No Deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no confidence. The party leaders agreed to further meetings.

The following joint statement has been issued by the Labour Party, the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and the Independent Group for Change following this morning’s meeting of their leaders:

Here’s some updates from Jessica Elgot, the Guardian’s chief political correspondent:

NEW – I understand Corbyn opened meeting with party leaders and MPs saying he would prioritise legislation to stop no deal. Efforts will focus on passing bills, forcing publication of documents and stopping prorogation. Also agreement that parliament must oppose conference recess — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) August 27, 2019

SNP's Ian Blackford calls it a "positive and productive meeting – with opposition leaders committing to work together effectively to prevent a catastrophic no-deal." Says MPs are "ready to use all mechanisms to block no-deal, including legislation as a priority." — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) August 27, 2019

Crucial commitment that Tories and other independents wanted to get from Labour is that Corbyn will allow legislative efforts to take priority over VONC https://t.co/LUuilPZtzx — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) August 27, 2019

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.