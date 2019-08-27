Paul Walter

+++Cross party opposition talks end in agreement on the priority of legislation to prevent no deal

By | Tue 27th August 2019 - 1:27 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Labour politicians in place in the room where the cross-party talks were held this morning

The following joint statement has been issued by the Labour Party, the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and the Independent Group for Change following this morning’s meeting of their leaders:

The leaders of the opposition parties held a productive and detailed meeting on stopping a disastrous No Deal exit from the EU.

Jeremy Corbyn outlined the legal advice he has received from Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti which calls Boris Johnson’s plans to suspend parliament to force through a No Deal “the gravest abuse of power and attack upon UK Constitutional principle in living memory”.

The attendees agreed that Boris Johnson has shown himself open to using anti-democratic means to force through no deal.

The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent No Deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no confidence.

The party leaders agreed to further meetings.

Here’s some updates from Jessica Elgot, the Guardian’s chief political correspondent:

Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
2 Comments

  • John Peters 27th Aug '19 - 1:35pm

    So the grand plan is there is no plan.

    No VONC as it will be lost.

    So now it’s all down to the Speaker.

    At least Boris has a mandate to leave with no deal. The Speaker has no mandate.

  • expats 27th Aug '19 - 2:05pm

    Ben Franklin’s, “we must all hang together or most assuredly we will all hang separately” has never been more appropriate?

    A crucial development from Farage’s rally is that the Brexit party would form a “non-aggression pact” with the Conservatives if the prime minister pursues a no-deal Brexit.

