Jo Swinson says cross-party talks were “very positive”

The Guardian reports:
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has told the BBC’s World at One programme that the meeting in Jeremy Corbyn’s office with other leaders trying to stop no-deal Brexit was “very positive”. Swinson confirmed that the leaders did not discuss who would lead a caretaker government if the prime minister lost a vote of no confidence
She told the show:
“What is clear is there is a real sense of urgency. We don’t have time to lose. We are very much looking to act as soon as possible.”
So far, so good. We dont know if any of the suggested methods will work, we are in completely uncharted territory here. If anything does look like working then Johnson will probably try to call an Election for after Halloween & if that fails for before it.
The result of that Election, if it happens would depend very much on how much co-oiperation between The remain Parties can be achieved.