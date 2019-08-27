Paul Walter

Norman Lamb to stand down as an MP at next election

By | Tue 27th August 2019 - 3:15 pm

Norman Lamb has told the Eastern Daily Press that he will not stand for election again:

Sir Norman Lamb, who was elected under the Liberal Democrats for North Norfolk 18 and a half years ago, said Brexit had stalled so much of parliament’s business he no longer felt other issues got the time they deserved.

Sir Norman, 61, spoke exclusively to this newspaper to announce he would not be standing at the next election – which he expected before the end of the year – but also to launch his next endeavour to help improve mental health care in the county.

Sir Norman, who lives in Norwich with his wife Mary, said: “It’s been 18 and a half years. I spent 11 years before that trying to get elected. I started out against a 15,500 Conservative majority in 1992.”

By 1997 the Tory majority had dropped to just 1,293 votes and in 2001 he finally unseated Conservative David Prior, who is now chairman of NHS England and was previously chairman at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, with a 483 majority.

It’s an amazing achievement that Norman has held the North Norfolk seat for eighteen and a half years, through thick and thin. It was amazing that he won the seat in the first place. But this is all testament to Norman’s vast capacity for hard work on behalf of his constituents, as well as to his great personal charm and sense of compromise. Norman has been an outstanding Liberal Democrat MP and will leave a huge gap on the Commons benches. It is typical that he and his wife Mary have given generously to start a local mental health fund.

Jo Swinson tweeted as follows:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 27th Aug '19 - 3:23pm

    As good a human being as he is a Liberal Democrat. As nice as he is intelligent.

    Supporting him and voting for him as leader, interacting with him online since, evident that, even when the party got too obsessed with the EU, Norman displayed Liberal qualities, generous and measured, though he was in some instances not fond of the obsessiveness about an issue, he , like me, agreed with our policy on, but not as the main priority.

    He, as Sir Norman, now, has much to offer yet, and those of us who value his contribution, many , indeed, look forward to engaging with him in future…

  • John Barrett 27th Aug '19 - 3:23pm

    You have made a wise decision, while you are in good health and have the energy to move onto other things.

    I am sure you will no doubt enjoy spending more time with family, friends and working on any other issues you decide to tackle in the years to come.

    All the best for the future and make sure we hold your seat at the next election.

  • James Pugh 27th Aug '19 - 3:35pm

    If what I hear is true and that Norman’s personal vote in not-so-liberal Brexit-heavy North Norfolk is huge and thus responsible for a huge chunk of the Liberal Democrat vote there, I hope the local party can be free to select the candidate with the most established recognition in the the constituency and the best links with the activist base. It will be an almighty struggle to build up a personal vote for a new candidate in a short amount of time and so will need a good standing start and a fully bought in activist base to deliver the campaign. Let’s hope no All Womens Shortlist is imposed on the selection that could potentially exclude the best known candidate and most liked by the activists just because of the candidate’s gender. Such selection processes can be very bitter and divisive which is exactly what such a campaign doesn’t need right now. But I fear the case of candidate selection method in this case might have been centralised away from the local party to the central party meaning the local party must have an All Womans Shortlist imposed on it.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarnvelope2003 27th Aug - 3:53pm
    Only Parliament can enact legislation if it is needed.
  • User Avatarlloyd harris 27th Aug - 3:53pm
    We have first part the post constituencies which are much smaller than a state in the USA. So in the US they way you campaign...
  • User AvatarDavid Harris 27th Aug - 3:50pm
    @Alex Macfie "Brexit hasn't happened yet"- Look back at the forecasts- many of them said 'after the vote' like the emergency budget being needed. It...
  • User AvatarJohn Peters 27th Aug - 3:39pm
    @Geoffrey Dron Fortunately the referendum was remain or leave, not remain or leave provided a deal acceptable to the EU and those who voted remain...
  • User AvatarSimon Banks 27th Aug - 3:36pm
    Nigel Hunter: Charles I, of course, closed Parliament for 11 years. He was forced to climb down after the Scots revolted...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 27th Aug - 3:35pm
    If what I hear is true and that Norman's personal vote in not-so-liberal Brexit-heavy North Norfolk is huge and thus responsible for a huge chunk...