Norman Lamb to stand down as an MP at next election

Norman Lamb has told the Eastern Daily Press that he will not stand for election again:

Sir Norman Lamb, who was elected under the Liberal Democrats for North Norfolk 18 and a half years ago, said Brexit had stalled so much of parliament’s business he no longer felt other issues got the time they deserved. Sir Norman, 61, spoke exclusively to this newspaper to announce he would not be standing at the next election – which he expected before the end of the year – but also to launch his next endeavour to help improve mental health care in the county. Sir Norman, who lives in Norwich with his wife Mary, said: “It’s been 18 and a half years. I spent 11 years before that trying to get elected. I started out against a 15,500 Conservative majority in 1992.” By 1997 the Tory majority had dropped to just 1,293 votes and in 2001 he finally unseated Conservative David Prior, who is now chairman of NHS England and was previously chairman at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, with a 483 majority.

It’s an amazing achievement that Norman has held the North Norfolk seat for eighteen and a half years, through thick and thin. It was amazing that he won the seat in the first place. But this is all testament to Norman’s vast capacity for hard work on behalf of his constituents, as well as to his great personal charm and sense of compromise. Norman has been an outstanding Liberal Democrat MP and will leave a huge gap on the Commons benches. It is typical that he and his wife Mary have given generously to start a local mental health fund.

Jo Swinson tweeted as follows:

Thank you @NormanLamb – an awesome colleague & friend. His dedication to his constituents & his fight for better mental health services has been inspirational. I've no doubt Norman will continue to make a difference to people’s lives. He'll be sorely missed by us all! https://t.co/uDEycRpe5T — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) August 27, 2019

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.