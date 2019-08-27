More from Jo Swinson on this morning’s cross party talks

Speaking after this morning’s meeting of opposition leaders to discuss stopping a no-deal Brexit, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

“This was a positive meeting with a clear objective to stop the nightmare that is no-deal Brexit, which the Government have admitted will lead to medicine and food shortages.

“I am pleased the meeting focused on a legislative route which we have agreed is the best way forward and are now looking at all the scenarios to deliver this. There will be further meetings over the next few days across all groups in Parliament.

“There is clear understanding that Boris Johnson is a Prime Minister who is prepared to rob both the people and Parliament of a say over a no-deal Brexit.

“The Liberal Democrats will continue to pursue what we believe is the best future for our country which is to stop Brexit and remain in the European Union.”

