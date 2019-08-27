Paul Walter

Jo Swinson joins 120+ MPs in signing Church House Declaration to defy Johnson attempts to close Parliament

By | Tue 27th August 2019 - 4:31 pm

From The Guardian’s Ben Quinn:

Boris Johnson was described as a threat to the very nature of British democracy at a cross party meeting of MPs who signed a pledge to an alternative parliament in the event of the prime minister shutting down parliament to make a no deal Brexit happen.

In a highly symbolic gathering in Church House, where MPs met during the second world war, Labour’s John McDonnell took to the stage alongside the former Conservative MP, Anna Soubry, as well as the Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Caroline Lucas of the Green Party.

Each one signed the ‘Church House Declaration,’ which declared that shutting down parliament would be “an undemocratic outrage at such a crucial moment for our country, and a historic constitutional crisis.”

It added: “Any attempt to prevent Parliament sitting, to force through a no deal Brexit, will be met by strong and widespread democratic resistance.”

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • Matt (Bristol) 27th Aug '19 - 5:24pm

    Overjoyed that this is happening.

    Jo Swinson was right to challenge Jeremy Corbyn on his refusal to openly challenge Boris Johnson prior to the end of the parliamentary session, and right to challenge him on his viability as leader of a ‘unity’ government (Clarke and Harman are the obvious leaders for such a government and most of Labour can see this a mile off).

    But right now we MUST cooperate with Labour, the SNP, any independents and moderate Tories to prevent the ridiculous overreach by the executive that the hard-Brexit Tories are sponsoring as a way of pushing forward their project, which more and more is about unifying Britain with the methods and the worldview of Trump and his fellow-travellers (whether or not this was definitely the case in 2016, which is slightly more moot).

    The terminology used is modelled on that used by Rory Stewart and other ‘constitutionalist’ conservatives during the leadership election and the parliamentary debates of the late May era. This too is a good call. We need these people, whether person-by-person, on en masse in their own new party.

