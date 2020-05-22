Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 22 May 2020

By | Fri 22nd May 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

Speak softly, but carry a big moral stick, seems to be the lesson to be drawn from the Government’s u-turn on the question of the NHS surcharge for migrant health workers. All credit to Keir Starmer for putting the issue in such a way as to give backbench Conservatives cover to press Al and Priti to axe it. And yes, the NHS surcharge is just another way of extorting money out of people who already pay their taxes plus visa fees for the right to work in this country, doing jobs that mostly aren’t attractive to locals, but the principle itself is now shaken.

One of the lesser known border disputes is between India and China, and this week has seen border incursions in the Himalayas. If China feels that it can get away with its current actions in Hong Kong, the expansionist lobby will look to put pressure on elsewhere. And, with a disinterested, insular America under Donald Trump, who is there to act as honest(ish) broker?

2 social media posts

Brendan Donnelly is a name that might ring bells with some of our older readers. These days, he’s the Director of the Federal Trust. But he does read the Conservatives well…

To be honest, Iain Roberts is merely saying what many of us are thinking…

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 22nd May '20 - 9:33am

    Asking 5 supplementary questions is something that the Labour leader can do. The SNP leader in this parliament gets one.
    A better format is the Liaison Committee to which this PM has been reluctant, so far, to be accountable. He should accept the current invitation and try harder to actually answer the questions asked.

