Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 6 April 2020

By | Mon 6th April 2020 - 7:30 am

Another work week starts, although the meaning of that is becoming even more fuzzy than it was in any event. Perhaps the need for more people to work from home will create more flexible working conditions for us going forward?…

2 big stories

The Prime Minister is in hospital, as a “precautionary measure”. The speech marks are because, given the criteria for admission into hospital, he shouldn’t apparently be in there. Whatever the case though, I wish him well. The Guardian considers here who runs the country in his absence;

In his role as first secretary of state, the prime minister’s de facto deputy, Dominic Raab will be expected to stand in for Boris Johnson if he is unable to work because of coronavirus.

Be afraid, be very afraid?

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer hasn’t hung around in reshaping the Shadow Cabinet to reflect the new approach. Some of the most impressive performers have been promoted, and more accident prone individuals are gone. It’s far too early to suggest that Labour are more electable as a result, but they feel more credible already.

2 blog posts

Peter Black takes a dim view of Jacob Rees-Mogg and his colleagues at Somerset Capital Management…

This is also the company which set up shop in Ireland, so that it would continue to enjoy the benefits of EU membership at the same time as its founder was advocating Brexit. This sort of profiteering is immoral. Those benefitting from it are not fit for public office in my opinion.

I’ve been a huge fan of Lord Bonkers for many a year. Who can forget his legendary campaign slogan, “Don’t be plonkers, vote for Bonkers!”? His latest diary is being published this week, and in yesterday’s excerpt, he addressed the question of the Bird of Liberty…

It has become my custom, when the first stirrings of spring are felt here in Rutland, to offer the Bird of Liberty a short holiday. Despite my voluntary isolation, I have maintained the custom this year. More to the point, I have maintained the custom despite the Bird of Liberty.

